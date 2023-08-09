‘Twisted Metal’ Sets Audience Record For Peacock Comedies, Earns Spot Among Streamer’s Top Originals Series

EXCLUSIVE: Audiences seem to be racing through Peacock’s latest series Twisted Metal.

In the two weeks since the video game adaptation launched, it has become the streamer’s “most-binged” comedy premiere to date. According to NBCUniversal, the average account watched about three episodes per sitting, with some opting to knock out all 10 in a single viewing window.

The company didn’t report exactly how many people have watched Twisted Metal, but it is apparently joining the ranks of Bel Air, The Best Man: Final Chapters, Poker Face and Based on a True Story as one of Peacock’s top five original series launched to date.

Nielsen data shows that Twisted Metal drew 400M viewing minutes in the weekend following its July 27 premiere, making it one of the week’s most-watched streaming originals.

Twisted Metal is a described as high-octane action comedy based on an original take by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick about a motor-mouthed outsider (played by Anthony Mackie), who is offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

With the help of a trigger-happy car thief, he’ll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck.

In addition to Mackie, the series stars Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, with Will Arnett and Joe Seanoa. Neve Campbell, Richard Cabral, Mike Mitchell, Tahj Vaughans, Lou Beatty Jr. guest star.

Michael Jonathan Smith wrote the series and served as showrunner. He also executive produced alongside Reese and Wernick. Additional executive producers are Will Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios.

Twisted Metal hails from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.