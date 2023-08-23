“No Disabled Talent Will Feel Excluded From The Industry By 2030,” Targets TV Access Project

The TV Access Project (TAP), which launched at last year’s Edinburgh TV Festival, has set out how it intends for disability inclusion to be completely integrated into standard industry practice by 2030.

Within seven years, the group said “no disabled talent will feel excluded from the TV industry because of their impairment or condition,” while there will be consistent practice for access needs and “adequate and consistent funding.”

TAP, which is backed by the likes of Help writer Jack Thorne along with major broadcasters and streamers, today announced it was entering a second phase under new project leadership as it moves towards the 2030 target. New leadership will be announced soon.

Over the coming years, TAP will focus on people and pipelines in 2024, embedding its practices within industry partners the following year and will then go through a process of maintaining and monitoring progress before “celebrtating success” in 2030, according to todays plan. More details will be revealed tomorrow during a TAP session at the Edinburgh TV Festival, which is taking place this week.

Deadline revealed the launch of TAP last year including a blueprint to rid the sector of appalling accessibility problems. It was kicked off by BBC Chief Content Officer Charlotte Moore, one of the most powerful people in British broadcasting, who helped convene a pan-industry roundtable between disabled creatives, UK industry bosses and groups such as Pact, the CDN, Triple C DANC (Disabled Artists Networking Community) and DDPTV (Deaf and Disabled People in TV) to discuss accessibility and the state of facilities. This followed a damning report from Thorne and others, who revealed a “clear and disturbing” lack of accessible honey wagons, trailers and toilets across the UK.

TAP said today that it had delivered 20 “sustainable tangible solutions towards its vision of full inclusion for Deaf, Disabled and Neurodivergent talent by 2030.”

This included a commitment from all TAP members to fund necessary access costs not covered by the Access to Work government scheme, more than 82 commissioning editors and senior leaders receiving training and the creation of a TAP Access Co-ordinator job overview and description.

“There are now tools and resources in place, and processes for organisations to make commitments and be accountable,” said Thorne, whose blistering Edinburgh TV Festival broadside in 2021 slammed the sector for “totally and utterly” failing disabled people.

“We feel strongly that the reason for this progress is because for the first time, the industry and its most senior leaders have come together – with disabled people at the heart of the idea generation, and driving the agenda.”