‘Ferrari’ Producer Andrea Iervolino Unveils Plans For Italian “Super Studio” Tuscany Film Studios

Andrea Iervolino, the Italian producer behind Michael Mann’s forthcoming Ferrari, today announced his investment of around 50 million euros, or $55M U.S., in The Tuscany Film Studios, a top-flight production facility soon to be active in central Italy.

Billed as “a technologically advanced super studio” with the country’s largest virtual set, and the first 360 studio for live-action productions, Tuscany Film Studios will also be home to a movie theater and luxury hotel, the goal being to attract only the best international productions. (Perhaps its greatest nearby competitor for them is Cinecittà, an iconic Roman institution spanning 400,000 square meters which, since the 1930s, has attracted the likes of everyone from Federico Fellini to Martin Scorsese and Paolo Sorrentino).

The project backed by producer-financier Iervolino will be guided by the criteria of “European taxonomy,” a cornerstone of the EU’s sustainable finance framework, to ensure that the studio is sustainable and green, operating with respect for the environment. Construction kicks off this all and is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Said Iervolino, “Tuscany Film Studio will be the most coveted studio in Italy, located in the most desired destination in Italy for luxury American tourism. The studio will accommodate both national and international productions in order to attract the greatest global entertainment talent as well as new capital and international investments in Italy in order to contribute to the growth of the sector in our country.”

Through his company Iervolino and Lady Bacardi Entertainment, founded with Lady Monika Bacardi, Iervolino has produced titles including Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend, Tell It Like a Woman and the forthcoming Elizabeth Banks thriller Skincare, among others. He’ll see Mann’s Neon drama Ferrari, starring Adam Driver as the iconic car manufacturer’s founder, world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September before being released on December 25. Iervolino is also behind the public company TaTaTu S.p.A., as well as the private entity Space 11, and acquired an ownership stake in U.S. soccer club Miami FC in May.