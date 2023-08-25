Donald Trump Mugshot: See Booking Photo After Former President’s Arrest In Georgia

Donald Trump turned himself in to authorities in Fulton County, GA on Thursday, with a process that diverged from his previous indictment because it included his mugshot.

The booking photo, released by the Fulton County Sheriff, spread quickly on social media, as did those in others charged in the indictment. Trump and 18 others are charged in an alleged scheme to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia, a state that went for Joe Biden.

According to jail records, Trump was arrested and booked as inmate No. P01135909. He was listed as 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds.

The former president seemed to have come prepared to pose for the photo, as he is staring at the camera to project a look of toughness and defiance, as he has told his supporters, “I am your retribution.” The shot also is a bit reminiscent to some publicity poses for The Apprentice.

Trump, who faces racketeering and other charges, has attacked Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who brought the case. But the terms of his release on a $200,000 bond includes a requirement that he “shall make no direct or indirect threat of any nature against the community or to any property in the community.” The condition includes “posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media.”

Trump’s three previous arrests, on New York state charges and two federal cases, did not include the spectacle of a booking photo. But Fulton County’s sheriff, Pat Labat, has been insistent that those booked at the jail would have their mugshot taken regardless of their status. His trial on the Georgia charges also is likely to be televised, given that the state is more open to cameras in the courtroom than New York and federal judicial officials.

The photo itself is an unprecedented moment for a former president, as well as one who is currently the front-runner for the Republican nomination. CNN, first on the air with Trump’s mugshot, ran a chyron with his booking number. Trump’s campaign has previously raised money off of Trump’s previous arrests featuring fake mug shot merchandise, and they seem likely to use the real thing in fundraising appeals. The mug shot photo is in the public domain.

Trump himself quickly posted the image to his social media platform, Truth Social.

Throughout the evening, cable news commentators quickly analyzed the photo and predicted that it would be an iconic image of Trump.

On MSNBC, Rachel Maddow emphasized the fact that Trump was processed with a mugshot like any other defendant. “Whatever you think of the photo, this is not something to take lightly. Our constitutional republic depends on the very basic concept of rule by law not ruled by man. A constitutional standard under which a president is still just a citizen, and all citizens have equal standing before one system of law which applies equally to everyone,” she said.

Willis has requested an October 23 trial date in the case.