Biden Mocks “Handsome” Trump Mugshot, Derides Tucker Carlson Interview With Indicted Predecessor

A bit of Pilates sure brings out the Dark Brandon in Joe Biden.

After hitting the PeloDog studio in Lake Tahoe today, a vacationing POTUS took some shots at his indicted predecessor Donald Trump, the ex-Celebrity Apprentice host’s mugshot and his online sit-down with Tucker Carlson earlier this week. With a smile on his face and boos from locals as he walked over to the cameras, President Biden certainly seemed to be in a pugilistic mood Friday.

“I did see it on television,” the incumbent responded to a question from a White House reporter who asked if he’s seen his past and likely future rival’s mugshot after being arrested in Georgia yesterday on election interference. “Handsome guy, wonderful guy,” Biden added with open mockery of Trump, who he has long openly despised.

Among his many infamous distinctions, the now two-time impeached and four-time indicted Trump is the only person to occupy the Oval Office to have a mugshot. Trump being Trump, the one-term POTUS offered a practiced glare to the Fulton County Sheriff’s photographer and quickly afterwards started fundraising off the pic.

The 77-year old Trump and 18 others are charged in an alleged scheme to reverse the 2020 election results in Georgia, a state that went for Biden by a slim margin and later elected two Democrats to the Senate. District Attorney Fani Willis is seeking an October 23 trial date start in the case.

While Biden admitted to seeing Trump’s mugshot, the president Friday said he paid no attention to his predecessor’s almost hour-long interview with former Fox News host Carlson on Twitter/X on Wednesday. POTUS claimed he “didn’t have an interest or inclination” to watch the chat.

Carlson and Trump almost seemed to compete in their softball field talk as to who could call 80-year-old reelection-seeking Biden “corrupt” and “incompetent” the most. Long tainted for his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Russia as a private citizen and 2016 candidate, irony-free Trump went on to call Biden “a Manchurian candidate” for the president’s son Hunter Biden’s alleged business dealings with Chinese companies.

Tied in polls with Trump in what is right now a hypothetical 2024 match-up, Biden did tune in for the GOP debate that Fox News broadcast on August 23 — but wasn’t much impressed it seems. “I don’t remember them speaking to any of the issues,” he told the assembled media of the Republican gathering, which front runner Trump skipped. “What are they going to do to deal with economic growth?”

Biden went on to say of the contenders: “What are they going to do to deal with the notion that maintaining the job pace that we have now? What are they going to do to deal with education?”

Looking to replace Biden in the White House in 2025, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former VP Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former pharmaceutical executive Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum all took every opportunity to pile on the president, personally and over his polices in the primetime debate.

Trump-lite Ramaswamy took the remainder of the verbal blows, as the other seven dwarfs tried to both emulate and distance themselves from POTUS 45. The debate pulled in 12.5 million viewers according to Nielsen, well above the expectation for the Trump-less event.