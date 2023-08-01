Trump January 6 Indictment: Read The Full Document

Former President Donald Trump was indicted for a third time on criminal charges related to his efforts to retain power in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump signaled earlier today that he had been told charges would be brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The charges stem from the former president’s efforts, in the weeks leading up to January 6, 2021, to block the certification of electoral votes in favor of Joe Biden, who won the election.

Trump is charged on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

“Despite having lost, the Defendant was determined to remain in power. So for more than two months following election day on November 3, 2020, the Defendant spread lies that there had been outcome-determinative fraud in the election and that he had actually won. These claims were false, and the Defendant knew they were false. But the Defendant repeated and widely disseminated then anyway — to make his knowingly false claims legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election.”

You can read the full indictment here.

There are six unindicted and unnamed co-conspirators named in the document whose identities are likely easy to guess for those who have followed the case.

The basis for these charges are laid out in the document as follows: