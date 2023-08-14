Georgia Judge Says Cameras Will Be Allowed To Cover Indictment As Media Awaits New Charges Against Donald Trump

A Fulton County Sheriff officer blocks off a street in front of the Fulton County Courthouse on August 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. The heightened security is in place as Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis may announce a grand jury indictment in her investigation into former President Donald Trump and his Republican allies alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

If Donald Trump is indicted this week, viewers may see something they haven’t in his three previous cases: Televised proceedings.

A judge who is presiding over grand jury deliberations in Fulton County, GA on Monday said that media will be allowed to film and photograph the moment when an indictment is handed down, according to The Messenger.

“If a grand jury presents an indictment, that’s usually in the afternoon, and you can film and photograph that,” said Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney.

It’s still unclear whether cameras would be allowed in other proceedings, like Trump’s potential arraignment, but Georgia law contrasts to other jurisdictions where the president has been criminally charged. Federal courts prohibit televising or audio recording of criminal proceedings. In New York, where Trump is facing criminal charges related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, still cameras were allowed for a brief period during the former president’s arraignment but then were barred from the proceedings.

Georgia law, though, generally allows cameras in courts unless a judge has a major reason to restrict them.

Media organizations are expected to press for some kind of camera coverage of Trump’s federal criminal proceedings, despite current rules.

Reporters are staked out outside the Fulton County, GA courthouse in anticipation that an indictment against Trump could be handed down this week. For the past two years, the district attorney, Fani Willis, has been investigating efforts to overturn the election results in that state.

Earlier on Monday, Reuters reported that a court website briefly published then took down information about 13 potential charges against Trump, including violation of racketeering laws, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings and conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree. The court later said that “the Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate,” but declined to say whether the posting of the document was in error. Reuters then deleted an earlier post.