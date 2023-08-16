MSNBC Tops Rivals In Coverage Of Donald Trump’s Georgia Indictment

'The Rachel Maddow Show' drew 3.9 million viewers on Monday, an hour that featured an interview with Hillary Clinton.

MSNBC beat its rivals during key hours of coverage of Donald Trump’s fourth indictment in Georgia.

MSNBC’s coverage topped out during the 9 p.m. ET hour on Monday, in which The Rachel Maddow Show featured live reports from Georgia as well as a pre-scheduled sitdown interview with Hillary Clinton. Maddow’s show averaged 3.9 million viewers, a big spike from the 2.45 million average viewers Maddow received last month.

Fox News, with Hannity, averaged 2.4 million viewers, and CNN special coverage posted 1.25 million.

In the 25-54 demo during that hour, MSNBC averaged 538,000, compared to 285,000 for Fox News and 255,000 for CNN.

Among broadcasters, NBC averaged 2.87 million, CBS posted 2.76 million, ABC had 2.4 million and Fox Broadcasting averaged 1.01 million.

The figures are from Nielsen via MSNBC.

During the 10 p.m. hour, when the indictment was unsealed, MSNBC averaged 3.2 million viewers, compared to 2.0 million for Fox News and 1.3 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, MSNBC averaged 436,000, compared to 267,000 for CNN and 252,000 for Fox News.

Among broadcasters, CBS averaged 2.22 million, compared to 1.84 million for NBC and 1.49 million for CBS. Figures for Fox Broadcasting during the hour were not yet available.

MSNBC averaged 3.1 million total viewers in primetime on Monday, compared to 2.2 million for Fox News and 1.2 million for CNN. In the 25-54 demo, MSNBC averaged 415,000, compared to 254,000 for Fox News and 232,000 for CNN.

The grand jury indictment was delivered to the presiding judge for sign off just before 9 p.m. ET, a moment that was captured on TV as cameras were allowed in the courtroom. During the 8 p.m. hour, Fox News averaged 2.16 million with Jesse Watters Primetime, compared to 2.12 million for MSNBC with All in with Chris Hayes. During the hour, MSNBC was first in the 25-54 demo with 272,000, compared to 225,000 for Fox News. CNN averaged 958,000 in the 8 p.m. to midnight timeframe, and 175,000 in adults 25-54.