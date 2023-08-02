Treat Williams Cause Of Death Revealed; Man Driving Car In Fatal Accident Is Charged With “Grossly Negligent Operation”

The man who was driving a car and crashed into Treat Williams riding a motorcycle has been charged following the fatal accident.

Almost two months after the accident that killed the Everwood actor, the Bennington County State’s Attorney has completed its review. The driver identified as Ryan Koss has been charged with “grossly negligent operation with death,” according to the press release from the Vermont State Police.

Koss was driving a vehicle that “turned into the path of Mr. Williams motorcycle” with the actor suffering “critical injuries in the crash and subsequently pronounced dead” at a nearby hospital. The cause of death by the medical examiner was determined to be “severe trauma and blood loss as a result of the crash.”

Koss voluntarily met with authorities and was processed on the charge and released. He will appear for arraignment on September 25 of this year.

Williams died June 12 at 71, and his family issued a statement at the time.

“Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him

“We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.”