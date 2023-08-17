UK Drama Schools’ “Toxic Culture” Explored In Documentary Feature ‘Tread The Boards’

EXCLUSIVE: UK drama schools are to be put in the spotlight in a documentary feature film that promises to pull the curtain back on their “toxic culture.”

Tread The Boards premiered at the BAFTA qualifying Rhode Island International Film Festival last week and features interviews with former students from prestigious British schools.

Billed as a cross between Cheer and Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons, the film is directed by Katie Gibson, a former actress who attended London’s ArtsEd drama school, which boasts Andrew Lloyd Webber as its president.

Gibson told Deadline that she experienced bullying and a sexualized culture during her time at ArtsEd and started making the film after a 2021 barrister-led investigation into the school.

Gibson said she left ArtsEd as a “shell” of her former self and, after speaking to other graduates, she realized that they had similar experiences at their own schools.

“It’s a secret world behind a curtain. No one really talks about what really went on or how they felt. I always thought of it as an individual experience,” she said.

“After about 10 calls, I’d spoken to people from four different drama schools and the same themes kept coming up, including bullying, sexual harassment, and an environment in which schools break you down to build you back up.”

The documentary features interviews with former students, such as working actor Danielle Lautier. Also on camera is Rebecca Tuck, a senior employment and discrimination attorney who conducted the investigation into ArtsEd, which concluded it had an “overly sexualized environment.”

The content chimes with the findings of Deadline’s Drama Schools Uncovered series, which has exposed systemic issues with sexual harassment, bullying, and discrimination in the UK’s most revered drama schools.

Gibson hopes the film will strengthen calls for an independent body to oversee drama schools. “I don’t believe in bringing down entire educational institutions,” she said. “Drama schools are a great place for people to go to, but I think it’s very important people have their eyes wide open before they go in.”

Gibson hopes to screen Tread The Boards at UK festivals this year.