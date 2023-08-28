‘Transplant’ Gets New Season 3 Premiere Date At NBC

We’ll have to a wait bit longer for the stateside Season 3 premiere of Canadian medical drama Transplant. The new season will launch Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9 pm on NBC, a week later than its original Oct. 5 date, and will stream next day on Peacock.

Winner of two consecutive Canadian Screen Awards for Best Drama, the third season finds Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) continuing his journey to start over, but with each new milestone comes a new challenge. While pursuing Canadian citizenship for himself and his younger sister, Amira (Sirena Gulamgaus), Bash closely examines who he’s becoming in his adopted country.

Bash, still being asked repeatedly to prove himself, works closely with his colleagues as they move forward following the dramatic conclusion of season two. Everyone continues to find themselves looking to adapt to change and understand how they fit in, both within and beyond the walls of York Memorial Hospital.

After Dr. Bishop’s shocking departure, the team gains a new boss with the forward-thinking Dr. Neeta Devi (Rekha Sharma). Dr. Devi has big ideas when it comes to overhauling the emergency department at York Memorial.

Transplant also stars Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis, Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Torri Higginson as head nurse Claire Malone, Gord Rand as Dr. Mark Novak and Sirena Gulamgaus as Amira.

Creator Joseph Kay serves as showrunner and executive producer. Rachel Langer, Josée Vallée, Jocelyn Deschênes, Bruno Dubé, and Stefan Pleszczynski also executive produce.

Transplant is produced by Sphere Media in association with CTV and Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.