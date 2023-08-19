Trading Card Escalates In Value After ‘The Blind Side’ Parents Discovered In Image

A playing card featuring Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has increased in value after Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, the couple embroiled in a dispute over payments from the film The Blind Side, were spotted in the background.

The Tuohys are in a dispute with former NFL tackle Michael Oher, whom they took in as a teenager and later signed to a conservatorship. Oher claims he was duped and is owed money, a contention the Tuohys deny.

Oher claims he earned nothing from The Blind Side, which depicted his rise from homeless teen to the NFL.

That drama has caused the value of a particular playing card to rise. Fans noticed the Tuohys on a Morant rookie playing card from 2019.

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are seated behind Morant. The card also depicts rappers Young Dolph, Crunchy Black, and Key Glock as well as actor Todd Bridges. Dolph died in 2021.

More than 100 cards have old on eBay since the discovery of the Tuohys. Ungraded cards are now $55 each, while mint condition cards are now up to $550, according to a sports betting site.