‘Totally Killer’ First Look: Kiernan Shipka Toplines Time Traveling Horror-Comedy From Prime Video, Blumhouse

Amazon on Monday morning unveiled a series of first-look stills for Totally Killer, its horror-comedy starring Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), which debuts on Prime Video October 6th.

Marking a continuation of Prime Video’s partnership with Blumhouse Television, forged in 2019, the film watches as the infamous “Sweet Sixteen Killer” returns on Halloween night, 35 years after their shocking murder of three teens, to claim a fourth victim. 17-year-old Jamie (Shipka) ignores her overprotective mom’s (Julie Bowen) warning and comes face-to-face with the masked maniac and, on the run for her life, accidentally time travels back to 1987, the year of the original killings. She’s then forced to navigate the unfamiliar and outrageous culture of the 1980s, teaming up with a teenage version of her mom (Olivia Holt) to take down the killer once and for all, before she’s stuck in the past forever.

Directed by Nahnatchka Khan (Always Be My Maybe, Young Rock), Totally Killer was written by David Matalon, Sasha Perl-Raver and Jen D’Angelo. Rounding out the cast are Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy Leigh-Anne Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts and Randall Park.

Producers on the pic included Jason Blum for Blumhouse and Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath for Divide/Conquer. The exec producers are Khan and Chloe Yellin for Fierce Baby Productions, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse Television, and Brian Parker. Check out the first-look photos for Totally Killer below.

