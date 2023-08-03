NFL Legend Tom Brady Becomes Co-Owner Of UK Soccer Club Birmingham City

NFL legend Tom Brady has become the latest high-profile American star to take an interest in British football, or should that be soccer?

Brady this morning announced that he has invested in and become a minority co-owner of Birmingham City FC via a Twitter vid, which you can watch below.

“Maybe you’re asking ‘What do you know about British football Tom?’,” says the sporting great in the vid, which was retweeted by Birmingham’s Twitter account.

“Well I’ve got a lot to learn but I do know a few things about winning and I think they will translate pretty well. The road has been long for Birmingham but these fans have never stopped believing. No matter what, you keep on that road and I’ll be on that road with you. I’ll see you at St Andrew’s soon. It’s time to get to work.”

Birmingham finished 17th in the Championship – English football’s second tier – last season and play their home games at St Andrew’s.

Brady is widely regarded as the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. The 46-year-old played 20 consecutive seasons for the New England patriots, winning seven Super Bowls, before moving to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019. Last month, he also became a co-owner of an Electronic Boat Race team with Rafa Nadal and Sergio Perez.

Brady will become Chair of Birmingham’s Advisory board and have a direct impact on the club, according to Chairman Tom Wagner, who described the move as a “statement of intent.” Birmingham is majority owned by an investment holding company ran by Chinese businessman Paul Suen.

Brady becomes the latest American star to become invested in British soccer. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s purchase of Wrexham FC is well-documented in FX doc series Welcome to Wrexham and the pair have spent much time in the UK over the past couple of years. AFC Bournemouth, meanwhile, was recently acquired by Black Knight Sports & Entertainment CEO Bill Foley.