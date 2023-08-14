TLC Renews ‘Match Me Abroad’ For Second Season

TLC has renewed Match Me Abroad for a second season.

The series that follows matchmakers who connect Americans with true love overseas premiered on Sunday, May 14 and reached an audience of 16.4 million viewers across TLC, Max and discovery+. It quickly became TLC’s No. 1 freshman series for the year.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, TLC was No. 1 in all of television among women 25-54 and women 18-49. Match Me Abroad earned a season high among adults and women 25-54, including a 1.13 L3 rating among women 25-54 and a 0.84 L3 rating among Adults 25-54 for its season finale episode.

Match Me Abroad was also the No. 11 cable program in its time period at 10pm ET/PT for the entire season with key demos.

Singles from the first season included Harold, 41, a starving artist from New Mexico; Michelle, 34, from North Carolina; Susan, 52, from New York; and Nathaly, 25, from California.

Match Me Abroad is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction, for TLC.