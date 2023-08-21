Time Studios Promotes Execs & Searches For New CEO As Mike Beck & Alexa Conway Exit

Time Studios, the production arm of the newsmagazine, is making a number of changes to its executive team.

The company has promoted a number of executives while three execs are leaving and the unit is searching for a CEO.

The moves were unveiled by Time CEO Jessica Sibley in a note to staff.

Mike Beck and Alexa Conway, who were interim Co-Heads of Time Studios are leaving the company, as is former Co-Head of Documentary Ali Johnes, who has struck a first-look deal with the company as a producer.

Loren Hammonds, who was Co-Head of Documentary alongside Johnes, has been named Head of Documentary, having worked on projects such as Max’s Katrina Babies and HBO Sports’ The Lionheart.

Jeff Smith, who was formerly an exec producer at Time Studios, has been named Head of Formats and Specials, alongside his role as exec producer and will work on live events such as Time100 and Time Person of the Year.

Michael Erlinger is now Head of Business Affairs and Operations, adding studio operations and finances to his role. Sara Krupnick is now Head of Production.

The company has retained executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to lead the search for a new CEO of Time Studios.

Elsewhere, Rich Battista, who was previously CEO of Time Inc. and CEO of Imagine Entertainment, has been retained as an advisor.

Maria Perez-Brown remains Head of Kids & Family and Kaveh Veyssi remains Head of Scripted Film & TV.

Time Studios is currently working on documentaries on Christina Aguilera and Megan Thee Stallion as well as developing a scripted series on iconic New York culinary brand Russ & Daughters.

“Today, I am pleased to announce several promotions and role expansions across Time Studios, a division that has demonstrated tremendous growth, generating more than $100M in revenue in its first three years,” said Sibley. “I look forward to continuing to partner with this team to build Time Studios’ momentum, which will play a crucial part in our progress on our Time 3.0 journey, and mission of creating storytelling that moves the world. Please join me in congratulating this team on their well deserved promotions and wishing the best to Mike and Alexa on their next chapters.

Time Studios is repped by CAA.