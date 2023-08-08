Gersh Signs Cannes Prize-Winning ‘Tiger Stripes’ Filmmaker Amanda Nell Eu

EXCLUSIVE: Gersh on Tuesday announced its signing of Amanda Nell Eu, the rising filmmaker whose debut feature Tiger Stripes recently made history at the Cannes Film Festival.

The first Malaysian film directed by a woman to premiere at the prestigious French festival, Tiger Stripes is also the first out of Malaysia to win one of its top awards, having earlier this year nabbed the Critics’ Week Grand Prize. It’s a coming-of-age body horror that tells the story of Zaffan (Zafreen Zairizal), a 12-year-old girl who discovers a terrifying secret about her body. When she’s ostracized by her rural community, Zaffan fights back, learning that she must embrace the body she feared and, ultimately, emerging as a proud, strong woman.

Since its Cannes premiere, the film has gone on to screen at the Neufchâtel Fantastic Film Festival, there winning the Narcisse Award for Best Feature. U.S. release plans haven’t yet been disclosed, though Jour2fête locked down French rights in April.

Born in Malaysia and raised in the UK, Eu’s work generally explores the female body and identity within a Southeast Asian cultural context. She’s an alum of London Film School, the Berlinale Talent Campus and the Locarno Filmmakers Academy, and was also behind the short It’s Easier to Raise Cattle, which premiered in competition in Venice before going on to nab a Special Mention at the International Short Film Festival Clermont-Ferrand.