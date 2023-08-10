TIFF Unveils World Premieres For Jenna Ortega Pic ‘Finestkind’, Awkwafina & Sandra Oh Comedy ‘Quiz Lady’; Announces Centerpiece Programme

TIFF today revealed their Centerpiece programme lineup which includes the Cannes Film Festival-winning Wim Wenders movie, Perfect Days. The festival also revealed another couple of star-driven world premieres that being Paramount’s Finestkind starring Jenna Ortega, Ben Foster and Tommy Lee Jones as well as 20th Century Studios/Hulu’s Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Will Ferrell comedy, Quiz Lady.

Finestkind comes from Oscar winner Brian Helgeland which follows two brothers who are pulled into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston. The pic is playing as one of TIFF’s galas.

Quiz Lady follows a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Ferrell, and is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as EPs. The pic drops on Hulu on Nov. 3.

Also among the Gala’s is the Indian coming-of-age comedy, Thank You For Coming from Karan Boolani. Pic is from the minds behind the Indian Bollywood hit, Veere di Wedding, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Pic will premiere on Sept. 15 in Roy Thomson Hall and it’s the only Hindi movie with a gala premiere at the fest this year. The movie starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila is a fresh take on love and life in the modern world. Movie hits theaters worldwide on Oct. 6.

In total there’s 47 movies across 45 countries in the Centerpiece programme which was previously known as the Contemporary World Cinema (CWC) section. Other notables playing in the sidebar include Close Your Eyes by Víctor Erice, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki and Green Border by Agnieszka Holland.

Also in Centerpiece, there’s the Charlie Plummer-starring National Anthem from music video director Luke Gilford, who is making his feature directorial debut here. Movie follows a 21-year-old construction worker in New Mexico who joins a community of queer rodeo performers in search of their own version of the American dream. The pic made its world premiere at SXSW.

“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece programme, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “The rebranding of the TIFF programme, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the Festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”

Perfect Days won Kôji Yakusho Best Actor at Cannes. In addition the movie received the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.

Deadline still has yet to hear which independent movies with U.S. stars at TIFF will be granted interim waivers by SAG-AFTRA and allow their casts to promote.

CENTREPIECE PROGRAMME 2023

100 Yards Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng | China

International Premiere

About Dry Grasses (Kuru Otlar Üstüne) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden

North American Premiere

Luminaries

A Happy Day Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark

World Premiere

A Ravaging Wind (El Viento Que Arrasa) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay

World Premiere

A Road to A Village (गाउ आएको बाटो) Nabin Subba | Nepal

World Premiere

Banel & Adama (Banel e Adama) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali

North American Premiere

Chuck Chuck Baby Janis Pugh | United Kingdom

International Premiere

City of Wind (сэр сэр салхи) Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir | France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany

North American Premiere

Close Your Eyes (Cerrar Los Ojos) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Death of a Whistleblower Ian Gabriel | South Africa

World Premiere

Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet lehdet) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany

Canadian Premiere

Luminaries

Fitting In Molly McGlynn | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Sloan Science on Film Showcase, supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation

Green Border (Zielona Granica) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium

North American Premiere

Luminaries

Hey, Viktor! Cody Lightning | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Holiday Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy

World Premiere

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant) Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada

North American Premiere

I Do Not Come To You By Chance Ishaya Bako | Nigeria

World Premiere

In Flames Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan

North American Premiere

Inshallah a Boy (Inshallah Walad) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt

North American Premiere

Irena’s Vow Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland

World Premiere

Je’vida Katja Gauriloff | Finland

Canadian Premiere

Kanaval Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg

World Premiere

Limbo Ivan Sen | Australia

North American Premiere

Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) Kiran Rao | India

World Premiere

Mountains Monica Sorelle | USA

International Premiere

National Anthem Luke Gilford | USA

International Premiere

Perfect Days Wim Wenders | Japan

Canadian Premiere

Robot Dreams Pablo Berger | Spain/France

North American Premiere

Shadow of Fire Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan

North American Premiere

Shayda Noora Niasari | Australia

Canadian Premiere

Sira Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany

North American Premiere

Snow Leopard (Xue Bao) Pema Tseden | China

North American Premiere

Sweet Dreams Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France

North American Premiere

The Breaking Ice Anthony Chen | China

North American Premiere

The Delinquents Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile

North American Premiere

The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed Joanna Arnow | USA

North American Premiere

The Monk and the Gun Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/USA/Taiwan

International Premiere

The Nature of Love (Simple Comme Sylvain) Monia Chokri | Canada/France

North American Premiere

The Reeds (Son Hasat) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria

World Premiere

The Settlers (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/United Kingdom/Taiwan/Sweden/Germany

North American Premiere

The Teachers’ Lounge Ilker Çatak | Germany

North American Premiere

They Shot the Piano Player (Dispararon Al Pianista) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France

Canadian Premiere

Toll (Pedágio) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal

World Premiere

Upon Open Sky (A Cielo Abierto) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain

North American Premiere

We Grown Now Minhal Baig | USA

World Premiere

Woodland (WALD) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria

World Premiere

Your Mother’s Son (Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines

World Premiere

GALAS

A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea

World Premiere

Finestkind Brian Helgeland | USA

World Premiere

Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea

North American Premiere

Thank You For Coming Karan Boolani | India

World Premiere

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

Daddio Christy Hall | United States

International Premiere

El Sabor de la Navidad Alejandro Lozano | Mexico

World Premiere

Evil Does Not Exist Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan

North American Premiere

Quiz Lady Jessica Yu | USA

World Premiere

Ru Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada

World Premiere

The Movie Teller Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile

World Premiere

The Promised Land Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden

Canadian Premiere

DOCUMENTARY

I am Sirat A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada

World Premiere