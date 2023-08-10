TIFF Unveils World Premieres For Jenna Ortega Pic ‘Finestkind’, Awkwafina & Sandra Oh Comedy ‘Quiz Lady’; Announces Centerpiece Programme

TIFF today revealed their Centerpiece programme lineup which includes the Cannes Film Festival-winning Wim Wenders movie, Perfect Days. The festival also revealed another couple of star-driven world premieres that being Paramount’s Finestkind starring Jenna Ortega, Ben Foster and Tommy Lee Jones as well as 20th Century Studios/Hulu’s Awkwafina, Sandra Oh and Will Ferrell comedy, Quiz Lady.
Finestkind comes from Oscar winner Brian Helgeland which follows two brothers who are pulled into a deal with an organized crime syndicate in Boston. The pic is playing as one of TIFF’s galas.
Quiz Lady follows a brilliant but tightly wound, gameshow-obsessed young woman, Anne (Awkwafina), and her estranged, train-wreck of a sister Jenny (Oh), must work together to help cover their mother’s gambling debts. When Anne’s beloved dog is kidnapped, they set out on a wild, cross-country trek to get the cash the only way they know how: by turning Anne into a bona-fide gameshow champion. The movie, which also stars Jason Schwartzman, Holland Taylor, Tony Hale, and Ferrell, and is directed by Jessica Yu, written by Jen D’Angelo, and produced by Ferrell, Jessica Elbaum, Maggie Haskins, Itay Reiss, Jen D’Angelo, Awkwafina, and Oh, with Alex Brown and Erika Hampson serving as EPs. The pic drops on Hulu on Nov. 3.
Also among the Gala’s is the Indian coming-of-age comedy, Thank You For Coming from Karan Boolani. Pic is from the minds behind the Indian Bollywood hit, Veere di Wedding, Ektaa R. Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor. Pic will premiere on Sept. 15 in Roy Thomson Hall and it’s the only Hindi movie with a gala premiere at the fest this year. The movie starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, and Kusha Kapila is a fresh take on love and life in the modern world. Movie hits theaters worldwide on Oct. 6.
In total there’s 47 movies across 45 countries in the Centerpiece programme which was previously known as the Contemporary World Cinema (CWC) section. Other notables playing in the sidebar include Close Your Eyes by Víctor Erice, Fallen Leaves by Aki Kaurismäki and Green Border by Agnieszka Holland.
Also in Centerpiece, there’s the Charlie Plummer-starring National Anthem from music video director Luke Gilford, who is making his feature directorial debut here. Movie follows a 21-year-old construction worker in New Mexico who joins a community of queer rodeo performers in search of their own version of the American dream. The pic made its world premiere at SXSW.
“We are very excited to present the new Centrepiece programme, a cinematic journey that transcends boundaries and embraces the art of human experience,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “The rebranding of the TIFF programme, formerly Contemporary World Cinema, is a reflection of the Festival’s vision to provide an elevated platform for international cinema, acclaimed titles from festivals around the globe, highly anticipated premieres from Canadian and international talents, and the latest work of influential filmmaking luminaries.”
Perfect Days won Kôji Yakusho Best Actor at Cannes. In addition the movie received the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury.
Deadline still has yet to hear which independent movies with U.S. stars at TIFF will be granted interim waivers by SAG-AFTRA and allow their casts to promote.
CENTREPIECE PROGRAMME 2023
100 Yards Xu Haofeng, Xu Junfeng | China
International Premiere
About Dry Grasses (Kuru Otlar Üstüne) Nuri Bilge Ceylan | Turkey/France/Germany/Sweden
North American Premiere
Luminaries
A Happy Day Hisham Zaman | Norway/Denmark
World Premiere
A Ravaging Wind (El Viento Que Arrasa) Paula Hernández | Argentina/Uruguay
World Premiere
A Road to A Village (गाउ आएको बाटो) Nabin Subba | Nepal
World Premiere
Banel & Adama (Banel e Adama) Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal/Mali
North American Premiere
Chuck Chuck Baby Janis Pugh | United Kingdom
International Premiere
City of Wind (сэр сэр салхи) Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir | France/Mongolia/Portugal/Netherlands/Qatar/Germany
North American Premiere
Close Your Eyes (Cerrar Los Ojos) Víctor Erice | Spain/Argentina
North American Premiere
Luminaries
Death of a Whistleblower Ian Gabriel | South Africa
World Premiere
Fallen Leaves (Kuolleet lehdet) Aki Kaurismäki | Finland/Germany
Canadian Premiere
Luminaries
Fitting In Molly McGlynn | Canada
Canadian Premiere
Sloan Science on Film Showcase, supported by the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation
Green Border (Zielona Granica) Agnieszka Holland | Poland/Czech Republic/France/Belgium
North American Premiere
Luminaries
Hey, Viktor! Cody Lightning | Canada
Canadian Premiere
Holiday Edoardo Gabbriellini | Italy
World Premiere
Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person (Vampire humaniste cherche suicidaire consentant) Ariane Louis-Seize | Canada
North American Premiere
I Do Not Come To You By Chance Ishaya Bako | Nigeria
World Premiere
In Flames Zarrar Kahn | Canada/Pakistan
North American Premiere
Inshallah a Boy (Inshallah Walad) Amjad Al Rasheed | Jordan/France/Saudi Arabia/Qatar/Egypt
North American Premiere
Irena’s Vow Louise Archambault | Canada/Poland
World Premiere
Je’vida Katja Gauriloff | Finland
Canadian Premiere
Kanaval Henri Pardo | Canada/Luxembourg
World Premiere
Limbo Ivan Sen | Australia
North American Premiere
Lost Ladies (Laapataa Ladies) Kiran Rao | India
World Premiere
Mountains Monica Sorelle | USA
International Premiere
National Anthem Luke Gilford | USA
International Premiere
Perfect Days Wim Wenders | Japan
Canadian Premiere
Robot Dreams Pablo Berger | Spain/France
North American Premiere
Shadow of Fire Shinya Tsukamoto | Japan
North American Premiere
Shayda Noora Niasari | Australia
Canadian Premiere
Sira Apolline Traoré | Burkina Faso/Senegal/France/Germany
North American Premiere
Snow Leopard (Xue Bao) Pema Tseden | China
North American Premiere
Sweet Dreams Ena Sendijarević | Netherlands/ Sweden/ Indonesia/France
North American Premiere
The Breaking Ice Anthony Chen | China
North American Premiere
The Delinquents Rodrigo Moreno | Argentina/Brazil/Luxembourg/Chile
North American Premiere
The Feeling That the Time for Something Has Passed Joanna Arnow | USA
North American Premiere
The Monk and the Gun Pawo Choyning Dorji | Bhutan/France/USA/Taiwan
International Premiere
The Nature of Love (Simple Comme Sylvain) Monia Chokri | Canada/France
North American Premiere
The Reeds (Son Hasat) Cemil Ağacıkoğlu | Turkey/Bulgaria
World Premiere
The Settlers (Los Colonos) Felipe Gálvez Haberle | Chile/Argentina/France/Denmark/United Kingdom/Taiwan/Sweden/Germany
North American Premiere
The Teachers’ Lounge Ilker Çatak | Germany
North American Premiere
They Shot the Piano Player (Dispararon Al Pianista) Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal | Spain/France
Canadian Premiere
Toll (Pedágio) Carolina Markowicz | Brazil/Portugal
World Premiere
Upon Open Sky (A Cielo Abierto) Mariana Arriaga, Santiago Arriaga | Mexico/Spain
North American Premiere
We Grown Now Minhal Baig | USA
World Premiere
Woodland (WALD) Elisabeth Scharang | Austria
World Premiere
Your Mother’s Son (Anak Ka Ng Ina Mo) Jun Robles Lana | Philippines
World Premiere
GALAS
A Normal Family Hur Jin-ho | South Korea
World Premiere
Finestkind Brian Helgeland | USA
World Premiere
Smugglers Ryoo Seung-wan | South Korea
North American Premiere
Thank You For Coming Karan Boolani | India
World Premiere
SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS
Daddio Christy Hall | United States
International Premiere
El Sabor de la Navidad Alejandro Lozano | Mexico
World Premiere
Evil Does Not Exist Ryûsuke Hamaguchi | Japan
North American Premiere
Quiz Lady Jessica Yu | USA
World Premiere
Ru Charles-Olivier Michaud | Canada
World Premiere
The Movie Teller Lone Scherfig | Spain/France/Chile
World Premiere
The Promised Land Nikolaj Arcel | Denmark/Germany/Sweden
Canadian Premiere
DOCUMENTARY
I am Sirat A collaboration between Deepa Mehta and Sirat Taneja | Canada
World Premiere
