TIFF Unveils Cinematic First Looks With Discovery And Midnight Madness Program; World Premieres Include ‘Hell Of A Summer,’ ‘Gonzo Girl,’ ‘Widow Clicquot,’ And ‘Boy Kills World’

The Toronto International Film Festival announced the 2023 selections for the Discovery and Midnight Madness program this morning. The Midnight Madness lineup features 10 titles, seven of which are World Premieres. The Discovery lineup, which primarily boasts World and International Premieres, includes 26 titles. Notably, 13 female filmmakers representing 50% of the total are featured in this year’s Discovery program.

Midnight Madness and Discovery provide a cornucopia of original and unexpected work. Midnight Madness is a fan favorite, iconoclastic program highlighting the weird and the wicked, while the Discovery program offers a window to contemporary international cinema and introduces the public to first and second feature films from gifted new filmmakers.

“We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness program for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”

MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAM 2023

“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”

AGGRO DR1FT

Harmony Korine | USA North American Premiere



Boy Kills World

Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

OPENING FILM

Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA

World Premiere

Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere

KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere

NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

CLOSING FILM

Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA

North American Premiere

Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere

When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere

Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

DISCOVERY PROGRAM 2023

“The Discovery section, which is curated by a brilliant team of international programers, is an integral part of TIFF,” stated Dorota Lech, TIFF Lead Programer, Discovery, & International Programer for Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe, the Caucasus, Iran, & Turkey. “It is a bold and exciting showcase of cinema and emerging talent from around the world, and we are honored to highlight new and distinctive voices from artists creating their first or second feature on our global stage. This year’s program of 26 titles includes films from 25 countries, accounting for international co-productions and local talent.”

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere

After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere

A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere

Arthur & Diana Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere

Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere

Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere

OPENING FILM

Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA

World Premiere

Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere

How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere

La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere

Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere

Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere

Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere

Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere

Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere

The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere

The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere

Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere

Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere

Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere

Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere

Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere