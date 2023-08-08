Skip to main content
TIFF Closing Night Gala Is Netflix Sylvester Stallone Docu ‘Sly’

'Sly'
Sly. Sylvester Stallone in 'Sly' Rob DeMartin/Netflix

TIFF’s Closing Night Gala for its 48th edition is Sly, the new Netflix documentary about 3x Oscar nominated multi-hyphenate Sylvester Stallone.

The pic will premiere at the fest on Saturday, Sept. 16, at Roy Thomson Hall.

“Stallone’s story is one of perseverance, triumph, and his indelible mark left on the world of film, and we
couldn’t be more honoured to share it with our audiences as our Closing Night film,” said Cameron Bailey, TIFF CEO.

“Celebrating the legacy of a true icon, Sly takes audiences on an intimate journey through the life of
Stallone, a cultural touchstone whose impact on cinema spans nearly half a century. Sly offers an unexpected and heartfelt exploration of the man behind the action megastar.”

Directed by Thom Zimny (Springsteen on Broadway, Elvis Presley: The Searcher), Sly takes an upfront and personal look at Stallone who reflects on his roller coaster ride show business, from an actor leaving on the edge to a franchise action filmmaker including Rocky, Rambo and The Expendables. Sly shows Stallone’s rough beginnings in Hell’s Kitchen as a troubled kid who’d escape his angry household to watch movies all day and then come home to write screenplays himself. Zimny takes Stallone’s storied filmography and juxtaposes it with the star’s personal journey, exploring how his inspirational underdog story informed both the indelible characters he has brought to life and the man he has become.

Stallone received a supporting actor nomination in 2016 for Creed and his latest movie Expend4bles comes out on Sept. 22. Stallone currently stars in the Paramount+ series, Tulsa King, which was renewed for a second season.

Sly is produced by Sean Stuart, and executive produced by Braden Aftergood, Bill Zanker, Sam Delcanto,
Jon Beyer, Tom Forman, Jenny Daly, and Stallone.

Here’s the teaser for Sly:


