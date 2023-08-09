TIFF Shorts Lineup Includes ‘Dammi’ Starring Riz Ahmed; Works By Mackenzie Davis, Yann Demange & More

The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled its Short Cuts showcase counting 42 live action narrative, documentary, and animated shorts from global filmmakers repping 23 countries.

That’s comprised of 21 World Premieres, 13 North American Premieres, and five International Premieres presented in 19 different languages.

More than half of this year’s selections are directed or co-directed by female and female-identifying filmmakers. TIFF alumni directors with new films at Short Cuts include Yann Demange (White Boy Rick), Jasmin Mozaffari, Miryam Charles, Farnoosh Samadi, Halima Ouardiri, Renee Zhan, Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto, and the team of Ivete Lucas and Patrick Bresnan. Among the directors with short films at the Festival for the first time are Malia Ann and Canadian actor Mackenzie Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate, Blade Runner 2049). Among the notable performers in this year’s slate of new shorts are Riz Ahmed in Dammi and Kaniehtiio Horn in Redlights.

Animated films in Short Cuts include the North American Premieres of 27, recipient of the Short Film Palme d’Or at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, and Electra, director Daria Kashcheeva’s follow-up to Daughter, an Academy Award nominee for Best Animated Short and a Short Cuts selection in 2019. Three animated shorts at this year’s Festival are This is TMI by India’s Subarna Dash and Vidushi Gupta, Mboa Matanda by Cameroon’s Jules Kalla Eyango, and Aphasia by Canada’s Marielle Dalpé.

Along with remarkable new works by international filmmakers, Short Cuts includes 19 selections by Canadian filmmakers, including World Premieres of films by Marni Van Dyk (This is Not About Swimming), Eva Thomas (Redlights), Karsten Wall (Modern Goose), and Ivan D. Ossa (Express).

“We are thrilled to be able to present such a diverse array of incredible new works by emergent and established film talents from all over the world,” said Short Cuts lead programmer Jason Anderson. “We were knocked out by the level of craft and ingenuity in these films, as well as the boldness displayed by so many filmmakers as they explore subjects and themes that couldn’t be timelier or more personal. That’s especially true of the films we’re grateful to present that are by female and female-identifying filmmakers, which comprise nearly 60 percent of this year’s selection.”

Short Cuts has premiered the works of such breakout talents as Charlotte Wells (Aftersun), Saim Sadiq (Joyland), and Luis De Filippis (Something You Said Last Night). The section’ alums with first features at this year’s Festival include Fawzia Mirza (The Queen of My Dreams) and Nora El Hourch (Sisterhood).

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 1

DAMMI Yann Mounir Demange | France

North American Premiere



La Perra Carla Melo Gampert | Colombia/France

North American Premiere



Been There Corina Schwingruber Ilić | Switzerland

International Premiere



Primetime Mother Sonny Calvento | Philippines/Singapore

World Premiere

Meteor Atefeh Khademolreza | Canada

World Premiere

Nun or Never! Heta Jäälinoja | Finland

North American Premiere

Gaby’s Hills Zoé Pelchat | Canada

North American Premiere

Fár Gunnur Martinsdóttir Schlüter | Iceland

North American Premiere

The Skates Halima Ouardiri | Canada

World Premiere

Bloom Kasey Lum | Canada

World Premiere

Nada de todo esto Francisco Cantón, Patricio Martínez | Argentina/Spain/USA

North American Premiere

1001 Nights Rea Rajčić | Croatia

World Premiere

Redlights Eva Thomas | Canada

World Premiere

Electra Daria Kashcheeva | Czech Republic/France/Slovakia

North American Premiere

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 3

This is TMI Subarna Dash, Vidushi Gupta | India

International Premiere

Titanic, Suitable Version for Iranian Families Farnoosh Samadi | Iran/France

World Premiere

All the Days of May Miryam Charles | Canada

Canadian Premiere

Bird Ana Cristina Barragán | Ecuador/Spain

World Premiere

Aftercare Anubha Momin | Canada

World Premiere

Shé (Snake) Renee Zhan | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Human Resources Trinidad Plass Caussade, Titouan Tillier, Isaac Wenzek | France

Canadian Premiere

Making Babies Eric K. Boulianne | Canada

North American Premiere

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 4

Alberto and the Beast John Paul Lopez-Ali | USA

World Premiere

Mboa Matanda Jules Kalla Eyango | Cameroon

World Premiere

Mothers and Monsters Edith Jorisch | Canada

World Premiere

Express Ivan D. Ossa | Canada

World Premiere

Baigal Nuur – Lake Baikal Alisi Telengut | Germany/Canada

North American Premiere

The Passing Ivete Lucas, Patrick Xavier Bresnan | USA

North American Premiere

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 5

WOACA Mackenzie Davis | United Kingdom

World Premiere

A Bird Called Memory Leonardo Martinelli | Brazil/United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Sawo Matang Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto | Canada/Indonesia/USA

World Premiere

Aphasia Marielle Dalpé | Canada

World Premiere

Ever Since, I Have Been Flying Aylin Gökmen | Switzerland

International Premier

I Used to Live There Ryan McKenna | Canada

North American Premiere

This is Not About Swimming Marni Van Dyk | Canada

World Premiere

SHORT CUTS PROGRAMME 6

27 Flóra Anna Buda | France/Hungary

North American Premiere

Xie Xie, Ollie James Michael Chiang | Canada

World Premiere

The Heart Malia Ann | USA

International Premiere

6 Minutes Per Kilometer Catherine Boivin | Canada

Toronto Premiere

Modern Goose Karsten Wall | Canada

World Premiere

Sheephead Spencer Creigh | USA

International Premiere

Motherland Jasmin Mozaffari | Canada

World Premiere