TIFF Unveils 2023 Primetime Programme Including World Premieres Of ‘Bad Boy’ & ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its Primetime programme for 2023 which includes the world premieres of Bad Boy and All the Light We Cannot See.
“This year’s Primetime programme is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen,” says Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer.
“TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats – Lulu Wang’s highly anticipated follow up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yo., a Pulitzer-Prize winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers.”
PRIMETIME PROGRAMME
Alice & Jack
Victor Levin, Juho Kuosmanen, Hong Khaou
United Kingdom
World Premiere
North American Sales Title
All the Light We Cannot See
Shawn Levy, Steven Knight
USA
World Premiere
Bad Boy
Hagar Ben-Asher, Ron Leshem, Daniel Chen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel
Israel
World Premiere
North American Sales Title
Bargain
Byun Seung-min, Jeon Woo-sung
South Korea
North American Premiere
Black Life: Untold Stories
Leslie Norville
Canada
World Premiere
Bria Mack Gets A Life
Sasha Leigh Henry
Canada
World Premiere
Estonia
Miikko Oikkonen
Finland/Sweden/Belgium/Estonia
World Premiere
North American Sales Title
Expats
Lulu Wang
USA
World Premiere
Telling Our Story
Kim O’Bomsawin
Canada
World Premiere – English Language Version
