TIFF Unveils 2023 Primetime Programme Including World Premieres Of ‘Bad Boy’ & ‘All The Light We Cannot See’

The Toronto International Film Festival has unveiled its Primetime programme for 2023 which includes the world premieres of Bad Boy and All the Light We Cannot See.

“This year’s Primetime programme is bigger than ever and gives audiences the exclusive and unmatched opportunity to celebrate the best new international series together, in cinema, on the big screen,” says Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer.

“TIFF audiences will be the first to see the Prime Video series Expats – Lulu Wang’s highly anticipated follow up to The Farewell, starring Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yo., a Pulitzer-Prize winning adaptation from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight, a high-octane Korean thriller, a brand new vision from the creator of Euphoria, an atypical love story between Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough, a contemporary Scandinavian tragedy, and three powerful Canadian series, all spotlighting underrepresented voices from an exciting new wave of storytellers.”

PRIMETIME PROGRAMME

Alice & Jack

Victor Levin, Juho Kuosmanen, Hong Khaou

United Kingdom

World Premiere

North American Sales Title

All the Light We Cannot See

Shawn Levy, Steven Knight

USA

World Premiere

Aria Mia Loberti as Marie-Laure in episode 101 of ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ Katalin Vermes / Netflix / Courtesy of TIFF

Bad Boy

Hagar Ben-Asher, Ron Leshem, Daniel Chen, Roee Florentin, Moshe Malka, Amit Cohen, Daniel Amsel

Israel

World Premiere

North American Sales Title

Bargain

Byun Seung-min, Jeon Woo-sung

South Korea

North American Premiere

Black Life: Untold Stories

Leslie Norville

Canada

World Premiere

Bria Mack Gets A Life

Sasha Leigh Henry

Canada

World Premiere

Estonia

Miikko Oikkonen

Finland/Sweden/Belgium/Estonia

World Premiere

North American Sales Title

Expats

Lulu Wang

USA

World Premiere

Telling Our Story

Kim O’Bomsawin

Canada

World Premiere – English Language Version