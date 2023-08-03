TIFF 2023: Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’ Discovery Opening Night, Midnight Madness To Fire Up With Larry Charles’ ‘Dicks: The Musical’

The Toronto International Film Festival pulled the curtain off their lineup for their Discovery and Midnight Madness sections with notable titles respectively teeing off both programmes’ opening nights: Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl and Borat director Larry Charles’ Dicks: The Musical from A24.
The Midnight Madness section counts ten features, seven of which are world premieres. The Discovery lineup, which primarily boasts world and international premieres, includes 26 titles. Notably, 13 female filmmakers representing 50% of the total programme are featured in this year’s Discovery programme. The latter lineup is known for being a window to contemporary world cinema with first and second movies from frosh filmmakers while Midnight Madness is anything goes.
“We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”
Gonzo Girl is set in 1992 in Aspen, Colorado, and inspired by a true story. Pic follows Alley Russo (Camila Morrone), an aspiring writer who takes on an assistant job to the iconoclast and founder of gonzo journalism, Walker Reade (Willem Dafoe). She is thrown headfirst into his psychedelic, drug-fueled world that blurs the boundaries between co-dependence and addiction. Witnessing her literary hero’s fading glory, she falls deeper into his chaotic world and tries to help him finish his long-awaited novel – by any means necessary.” Script is by Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell. WME is handling sales.
Dicks the Musical, due out on Sept 29 in theaters, follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents. Pic stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God. Music is by Karl Saint Lucy with an original score by Lucy and Marius de Vries.
Last year repped TIFF’s second return-to-person sans masks post Covid and the Midnight section kicked off with Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story which was a true, riotous crowd pleaser. Other notables in the Midnight section is Finn Wolfhard’s second feature as director, Hell of a Summer and Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft.
MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAMME 2023
“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programmer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”
AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA
North American Premiere
Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA
World Premiere
Opening Night
Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA
World Premiere
Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada
World Premiere
KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India
World Premiere
NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere
CLOSING FILM
Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA
North American Premiere
Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea
North American Premiere
When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina
World Premiere
Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia
World Premiere
DISCOVERY PROGRAMME 2023
“The Discovery section, which is curated by a brilliant team of international programmers, is an integral part of TIFF,” stated Dorota Lech, TIFF Lead Programmer, Discovery, & International Programmer for Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe, the Caucasus, Iran, & Turkey. “It is a bold and exciting showcase of cinema and emerging talent from around the world, and we are honoured to highlight new and distinctive voices from artists creating their first or second feature on our global stage. This year’s programme of 26 titles includes films from 25 countries, accounting for international co-productions and local talent.”
Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France
World Premiere
After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France
World Premiere
A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India
World Premiere
Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore
World Premiere
An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland
International Premiere
Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany
World Premiere
Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada
World Premiere
Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA
International Premiere
OPENING FILM
Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA
World Premiere
Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan
World Premiere
How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom
North American Premiere
I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada
World Premiere
La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia
World Premiere
Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia
World Premiere
Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea
World Premiere
Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada
World Premiere
Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France
World Premiere
Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada
World Premiere
The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar
World Premiere
The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway
World Premiere
The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada
World Premiere
Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico
World Premiere
Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France
World Premiere
Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba
World Premiere
Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary
World Premiere
Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates
World Premiere
