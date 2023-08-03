TIFF 2023: Patricia Arquette’s ‘Gonzo Girl’ Discovery Opening Night, Midnight Madness To Fire Up With Larry Charles’ ‘Dicks: The Musical’

The Toronto International Film Festival pulled the curtain off their lineup for their Discovery and Midnight Madness sections with notable titles respectively teeing off both programmes’ opening nights: Patricia Arquette’s Gonzo Girl and Borat director Larry Charles’ Dicks: The Musical from A24.

The Midnight Madness section counts ten features, seven of which are world premieres. The Discovery lineup, which primarily boasts world and international premieres, includes 26 titles. Notably, 13 female filmmakers representing 50% of the total programme are featured in this year’s Discovery programme. The latter lineup is known for being a window to contemporary world cinema with first and second movies from frosh filmmakers while Midnight Madness is anything goes.

“We’re excited to be showcasing new voices, audacious vision, and genre-bending cinema,” said Anita Lee, TIFF Chief Programming Officer. “TIFF’s Discovery and Midnight Madness programmes for 2023 will once again prove to be the ultimate destination for tastemakers and experience seekers.”

Gonzo Girl is set in 1992 in Aspen, Colorado, and inspired by a true story. Pic follows Alley Russo (Camila Morrone), an aspiring writer who takes on an assistant job to the iconoclast and founder of gonzo journalism, Walker Reade (Willem Dafoe). She is thrown headfirst into his psychedelic, drug-fueled world that blurs the boundaries between co-dependence and addiction. Witnessing her literary hero’s fading glory, she falls deeper into his chaotic world and tries to help him finish his long-awaited novel – by any means necessary.” Script is by Rebecca Thomas and Jessica Caldwell. WME is handling sales.

Dicks the Musical, due out on Sept 29 in theaters, follows two self-obsessed businessmen (writers Aaron Jackson & Josh Sharp) who discover they’re long-lost identical twins and come together to plot the reunion of their eccentric divorced parents. Pic stars Megan Thee Stallion, Nathan Lane, Megan Mullally, and Bowen Yang as God. Music is by Karl Saint Lucy with an original score by Lucy and Marius de Vries.

Last year repped TIFF’s second return-to-person sans masks post Covid and the Midnight section kicked off with Roku’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Story which was a true, riotous crowd pleaser. Other notables in the Midnight section is Finn Wolfhard’s second feature as director, Hell of a Summer and Harmony Korine’s Aggro Dr1ft.

MIDNIGHT MADNESS PROGRAMME 2023

“Sides will be split — both figuratively and literally (on screen) — as Midnight Madness returns to the Royal Alexandra Theatre with another stimulating concoction of unpredictable shock and ‘y’arr!’ cinema,” said Peter Kuplowsky, TIFF International Programmer, Midnight Madness. “Featuring two timely satiric provocations from Saudi Arabia (NAGA) and Serbia (Working Class Goes to Hell) — nations that are making their section debut — this year’s madness infectiously ignites with 11 o’clock numbers that go all the way to midnight courtesy of Larry Charles’ bonkers and bawdy Dicks: The Musical. A menagerie of tastes will be sated, so bottoms up!”



AGGRO DR1FT Harmony Korine | USA

North American Premiere



Boy Kills World Moritz Mohr | Germany/South Africa/USA

World Premiere

‘Dicks: The Musical’

Opening Night

Dicks: The Musical Larry Charles | USA

World Premiere



Hell of a Summer Finn Wolfhard, Billy Bryk | USA/Canada

World Premiere



KILL Nikhil Nagesh Bhat | India

World Premiere



NAGA Meshal Aljaser | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere



CLOSING FILM

Riddle of Fire Weston Razooli | USA

North American Premiere



Sleep Jason Yu | South Korea

North American Premiere



When Evil Lurks Demián Rugna | Argentina

World Premiere



Working Class Goes to Hell Mladen Đorđević | Serbia

World Premiere

DISCOVERY PROGRAMME 2023

“The Discovery section, which is curated by a brilliant team of international programmers, is an integral part of TIFF,” stated Dorota Lech, TIFF Lead Programmer, Discovery, & International Programmer for Central, Eastern, & Southern Europe, the Caucasus, Iran, & Turkey. “It is a bold and exciting showcase of cinema and emerging talent from around the world, and we are honoured to highlight new and distinctive voices from artists creating their first or second feature on our global stage. This year’s programme of 26 titles includes films from 25 countries, accounting for international co-productions and local talent.”

Achilles Farhad Delaram | Iran/Germany/France

World Premiere



After the fire Mehdi Fikri | France

World Premiere



A Match (Sthal) Jayant Digambar Somalkar | India

World Premiere

Andragogy Wregas Bhanuteja | Indonesia/Singapore

World Premiere

An Endless Sunday Alain Parroni | Italy/Germany/Ireland

International Premiere



Arthur&Diana Sara Summa | Germany

World Premiere



Backspot D.W. Waterson | Canada

World Premiere



Frybread Face and Me Billy Luther | USA

International Premiere



OPENING FILM

Gonzo Girl Patricia Arquette | USA

World Premiere



Hajjan Abu Bakr Shawky | Saudi Arabia/Egypt/Jordan

World Premiere



How to Have Sex Molly Manning Walker | United Kingdom

North American Premiere



I Don’t Know Who You Are M. H. Murray | Canada

World Premiere



La Suprema Felipe Holguín Caro | Colombia

World Premiere



Mandoob Ali Kalthami | Saudi Arabia

World Premiere



Mimang Kim Taeyang | South Korea

World Premiere



Seagrass Meredith Hama-Brown | Canada

World Premiere



Solitude Ninna Pálmadóttir | Iceland/Slovakia/France

World Premiere



Tautuktavuk (What We See) Carol Kunnuk, Lucy Tulugarjuk | Canada

World Premiere

The Teacher Farah Nabulsi | United Kingdom/Palestine/Qatar

World Premiere



The Tundra Within Me (Eallugierdi) Sara Margrethe Oskal | Norway

World Premiere



The Queen of My Dreams Fawzia Mirza | Canada

World Premiere



Valentina or the Serenity (Valentina o la serenidad) Ángeles Cruz | Mexico

World Premiere



Widow Clicquot Thomas Napper | France

World Premiere



Wild Woman Alán González | Cuba

World Premiere



Without Air Katalin Moldovai | Hungary

World Premiere



Yellow Bus Wendy Bednarz | United Arab Emirates

World Premiere