‘The Young & The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Reveals He’s Cancer-Free: “They Couldn’t Find A Damn Thing”

Some very good news from The Young & The Restless actor Eric Braeden. Braeden has revealed he’s cancer-free nearly four months after his bladder cancer diagnosis.

Braeden, who has starred as Victor Newman on the CBS daytime soap since 1980, shared the news Sunday in a Facebook Live video.

“The reason I want to talk to you tonight is I want to tell you I’m grateful [for] all of your good thoughts and your prayers,” Braeden said in the video. “It’s meant a great deal to me, and I can tell you it obviously has helped, because I had my last cystoscopy two days ago — that’s when they thread a camera into your bladder — and I’m cancer-free. They couldn’t find a damn thing. Isn’t that nice?”

Thanking his fans for “all your thoughts, all your prayers”, Braeden acknowledged his treatment is not over. The malignant tumor that had been removed form his bladder contained “high-grade cancer cells,” and he will now undergo three prophylactic infusions containing “some stuff that apparently kills the cancer,” he revealed. He’s also awaiting the results of a recent MRI, which will reveal if the cancer had spread.

“And then I should be free for a while,” he added. “Every so often, every few months, I’ll have another cystoscopy, all to find the damn thing early and to fight it. To hell with it.”

When Braeden announced his diagnosis in April, he said he had been having problems with his bladder and urination that worsened during his recovery from a recent knee-replacement surgery.

He said he wanted to be open about the diagnosis because “I think this may be good for some older guys who may, or may not, listen to this.”

Braeden said he was diagnosed by a urologist at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He had surgery for a UroLift to relieve pressure on his urethra, during which doctors also removed the cancer.

“I’ve learned now to listen to my body more, and not go all out,” he said, adding that he still works out but on a modified basis. “So if you’ve seen me a little under the weather, yeah, I have been, but I will lick this. This bastard aint going to get me, I’m going to get it.”

You can watch Braedon’s entire message on the Facebook link above.