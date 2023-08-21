Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa, ‘Blue Beetle’ Helmer Ángel Manuel Soto Teaming For MGM Buddy Comedy ‘The Wrecking Crew’

Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy franchise) and Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom) are teaming with Blue Beetle‘s Ángel Manuel Soto on The Wrecking Crew, the buddy action comedy that they’ve set up at MGM, Deadline can confirm.

Bautista and Momoa were both in talks for the film, scripted by Warrior creator Jonathan Tropper, way ahead of the launch of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Tropper’s deal was negotiated and closed, and his script submitted, prior to the WGA strike, which kicked off back in May.

Details as to the pic’s plot are under wraps for now, but Bautista and Momoa sold the pitch to MGM following a four-bidder battle in the fall of 2021, as we were first to report. Jeffrey Fierson, Momoa’s collaborator on the Netflix/Discovery Canada series Frontier, will produce.

Bautista has this year been seen in M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, as well as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which brought his time in the MCU as Drax the Destroyer to a close. Part of the ensemble of Brittany Snow’s directorial debut Parachute, which premiered earlier this year at SXSW, the actor will also soon be seen in Dune: Part Two, which is dated for November 3rd.

Momoa played the villain Dante in Uni’s Fast X and will next be seen in Warner Bros’ long-awaited sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which surfaces on December 20. Other upcoming projects for the thesp include Apple TV+’s historical drama series Chief of War, Warner Bros’ Minecraft and Legendary’s hybrid live-action/animated feature Animal Friends.

Soto most recently helmed Blue Beetle — the first DC pic fronted by a Latino superhero, which is currently in theaters. Other notable recent projects from the filmmaker include two for Max: the docuseries Menudo: Forever Young and drama Charm City Kings.

Today’s Wrecking Crew news was first reported by The Wrap.