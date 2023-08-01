‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Reclaims Throne On Netflix Top 10 TV List With Debut Of Vol. 2 Episodes

The Witcher Season 3 has reclaimed its spot atop Netflix’s English-language TV list for the week of July 24 to July 30.

The second volume of Season 3 episodes dropped on the streamer on July 27, helping the third installment amass 7.8M views. To date, Season 3 has tallied 47.7M views since the first half of the season premiered on June 29.

The season still has a long way to go before it might join Season 1 on Netflix’s all-time most popular list, though it has plenty of time to do so since the second half of the season still has more than 80 days in its measurement window.

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 was bumped to No. 2 with the hype surrounding The Witcher, but those episodes still managed to draw 5.3M views. Meanwhile, Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle came in third place with 3.2M views, while Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer fell to fourth with 3M views.

Survival of the Thickest took No. 5 with 2.2M views, Quarterback returned in the No. 7 spot, followed by Fatal Seduction at No. 8 and Mark Norman: Soup to Nuts at No. 9.

On the film side of things, Hidden Strike took first place with 22M views. That makes it the most-viewed title on Netflix for the week.

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie made its Top 10 debut at No, 2 with 12.2M views, while sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone came in at No. 3 with 11.1M views.

New entrants on the English-language film list included the rom-com Happiness for Beginners starring Ellie Kemper, which had 9.3M views, and the true crime doc Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case, which had 7.6M views. Space documentary Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine was also new to the list.

The Out-Laws managed another week on the list with 5.5M views, alongside other returning titles The Deepest Breath (3.5M views) and Extraction 2 (2.9M views).