‘The Wise Guy’ Starring ‘Wrath Of Man’ Actor Darrell D’Silva Wraps Production, First Look Image Revealed 

EXCLUSIVE: Principal photography has wrapped in Northern Ireland on the coming-of-age comedy-drama The Wise Guy from local production outfit Out of Orbit, starring Darrell D’Silva (Wrath Of Man).

The Wise Guy is the debut feature from writer-director Sam O’Mahony and tells the story of Francis Burns, a lonely boy (and devout atheist) who desperate for guidance and protection, finds an unconventional mentor hiding in the nearby woods; an American Gangster.

The screenplay was developed through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Writer Focus scheme, with production funding coming from Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus Fund supported by Invest NI and from post-production house Yellow Moon.

Previous feature films to come through Northern Ireland Screen’s New Talent Focus scheme include Out of Orbit’s The Dig, A Bump Along the Way by Shelly Love, Bad Day for the Cut by Chris Baugh, and The Devil’s Doorway by Aislinn Clarke.

D’Silva stars alongside Senan Jennings (Vivarium), Lisa Dwyer-Hogg (The Fall), Paul Mallon (Derry Girls), and Joanne Crawford (Blue Lights) with Leon Coole producing. Executive producers are Jon Beer, Brian J. Falconer, and Ursula Devine.

“Shooting The Wise Guy here in Northern Ireland over the last few weeks has been so much fun. I don’t remember the last time I laughed as much. I cried a bit too,” O’Mahony said.

“Watching my script come to life through the immense talent of my brilliant cast and crew has been exciting and humbling. I always hoped this film would find the sweet spot between comedy and drama and with Senan Jennings and Darrell D’Silva leading our cast, I know we found it. As we approach the edit, I feel more confident than ever that this is a story that will resonate emotionally and entertain in equal measure. I was beyond thrilled to have had the support of Northern Ireland screen and Out of Orbit on my debut feature and look forward to the exciting road ahead.”

Check out the image above.