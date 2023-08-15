‘The View’ Hosts All Will Return For The Show’s Next Season

The View will start its 27th season next month with all of the co-hosts returning.

Moderator Whoopi Goldberg will be joined by Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. The status quo contrasts to last season, when Navarro and Griffin joined the show as regular co-hosts, after the departure of Meghan McCain in 2021. Past seasons also have seen a number of changes to the regular lineup.

The show, which has ranked top among daytime talk shows, debuted in 1997, and has become a fixture on the circuit for entertainers, politicians and authors, and is expected to focus on the 2024 presidential race in the coming season and the next. Both Joe Biden and Donald Trump have made multiple appearances on the show, but each before they took office.

Griffin served as communications director during the Trump administration and Navarro as a Republican political strategist before they joined the regular cast of the show. Both have been outspoken critics of the former presidential and leading candidate for the GOP presidential nomination. Variety first reported on the confirmation of the co-hosts’ return.