‘The Upshaws’ Unveils Season 4 Trailer; Adds Jenifer Lewis & Marsha Warfield Join Cast

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 4 of The Upshaws ahead of its August 17 premiere.

The trailer introduces us to two new faces, Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish) and Marsha Warfield (Night Court), who will join as guest stars in the upcoming season. Lewis will portray Dr. Pearl Edmunds, Regina’s (Kim Fields) new no-nonsense therapist helping her strike a balance between the prioritization of herself, her mental health and her countless family obligations. Warfield will appear in an as-yet undisclosed role.

Created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, who also stars, The Upshaws revolves around Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, He is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.

Journey Christine also stars as Maya Upshaw.

In the upcoming Part 4, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

Epps, Sykes, Hicks, Page Hurwitz , Niles Kirchner, Annie Levine Emerson and Jonathan Emerson executive produce.