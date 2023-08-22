‘The Traitors’: Stephen Lambert & Sharon Vuong Talk Differences In Casting Between U.S. & UK Versions – Edinburgh TV Festival

Stephen Lambert, CEO of storied UK producer Studio Lambert, has delved deep into the differences in casting between the UK and U.S. versions of The Traitors.

Much has been made of the fact that the Alan Cumming-hosted Peacock U.S. version opted for several celebrities amongst civillians, while the Claudia Winkleman-hosted British version was 100% civillian.

“A lot of American celebrities come from competiton shows in the States so they were good game players,” said Lambert, whose All3Media-backed outfit produced both versions. “They were more strategic and were willing to play devious. That gave a slightly different taste and one suitable to the American audience, who are used to reality shows being strategic and underhand.”

NBC’s Sharon Vuong, the network’s Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming, said she wanted to “take the pressure off of celebrities” by mixing them with civillians in what was one of Peacock’s first big reality shows.

“Bringing these legends together so we had this beautiful ecosystem and mixing it with civilians made it suddenly like ‘Who knows what’s going to happen?’,” she added.

Some contestants in the Peacock version had partaken in immersive reality shows like The Traitors before but Vuong said the “fish out of water” celebrities who were new to the sub-genre were the most interesting to watch.

When it comes to the potential for a UK celebrity version, Syeda Irtizaali, who oversaw the smash hit for the BBC, said “never say never.” However, with a second season in the offing, “we are quite happy for now,” she added.

Lambert and the other Traitors execs and creatives were speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The show is set in a castle and sees ‘faithfuls’ sniff out ‘traitors’ each day while competing in challenges and building up prize money. It originated in The Netherlands via All3Media-backed IDTV and has since taken off around the world, with successful versions in the likes of the UK, U.S. and France.

All3Media International exec Nick Smith revealed 26 deals have now been struck as he described it as the “fastest-selling format in the world” at present.

“Like a modern day witchcraft trial”

Lambert, whose production outfit forged the likes of Gogglebox and Four in a Bed, said there was a “dramatic irony” in the audience knowing who the ‘traitors’ are while all the ‘faithfuls’ in the show are guessing.

“It makes viewers feel great and that adds to the pleasure,” he added. “They have no idea who the ‘traitors’ are on screen and seeing the way people form judgements about people is like watching a modern day version of a witchcraft trial.”

Surprising twists are to come for the upcoming UK and U.S. second seasons, Lambert added, although he wouldn’t be drawn on what they are.

He stressed the ease with which Studio Lambert convinced the BBC and NBC to take on the format as both networks had been tracking it due to its success in The Netherlands.

“The hard thing was making it,” he added. “The BBC were keen we made it in Scotland then we had to convince NBC that of all places in the world Scotland was the perfect place, which fortunately we did.”

The Traitors casting team spoke to Deadline earlier this month for our contenders TV series.

The Edinburgh TV Festival is running from August 22-25 and is featuring the likes of Jesse Armstrong, Sally Wainwright, Universal Studio Group Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe and the heads of the major broadcasters and streamers locally.