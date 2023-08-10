‘The Swarm’ Gets New Premiere Date On The CW

The CW has pushed back the premiere date for the anticipated eco-thriller series The Swarm, based on Frank Schätzing’s bestelling novel, from Game of Thrones exec producer Frank Doelger.

The series now will premiere September 12 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CW, a week later than its initial September 5 date.

The CW landed the U.S. rights to the series in May. The eight-part series about an unknown enemy that lives deep below the sea launched in Germany earlier this year, where it premiered on ZDF.

Per the logline: Around the world, strange happenings, borne out of the oceans: Whales destroy boats, deep sea crabs attack beaches, mussels block container ships. An unknown ice worm destabilizes continental slopes and triggers tsunamis. A deadly pathogen spreads into the drinking water. Across the globe, lives are increasingly imperiled, the situation worsening by the day—and yet, nobody can draw a connection between the seemingly random attacks. Except for a group of scientists who come together through their shared sense that something bigger is at play: an intelligent life force, dwelling in the deep—capable of manipulating the ocean, and everything that resides in it. A being which has borne witness to our destruction of the seas and has decided to drive us to extinction. But hardly anyone believes their findings. And so, the group is forced to undertake a life-threatening mission, tracking the intelligent life force within the Arctic Ocean. It is a mission they know may claim their lives.

In the first episode, after years of unrestrained pollution and relentless climate change, a mysterious force of the deep starts using the creatures of the ocean as hostile hosts and declares war on humanity.

The Swarm is created by executive producer Doelger, Eric Welbers, Oscar-nominated producer Marc Huffam (The Martian, Saving Private Ryan) and Ute Leonhardt (Killing Eve).