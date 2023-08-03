‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Renewed For Season 3 At Prime Video

We’ll always have summer.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has officially been renewed for a third season at Prime Video. Jenny Han, who is the author of the bestselling novels, will return as showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka.

“We’ve been delighted to see the passion with which fans have embraced The Summer I Turned Pretty, making Summer Fridays an entertainment phenomenon,” says Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon and MGM Studios. “This charming, deeply heartfelt series has shown the breadth of our customer base, appealing to a young, diverse set of viewers. Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story. We’re excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to. Thank you to Jenny, Sarah Kucserka, and Karen Rosenfelt and our friends at wiip for their remarkable work and partnership.”

The news of the renewal comes as Season 2 is currently dropping weekly on Prime Video following the premiere on July 14. The Season 2 finale is set for later this month. According to Amazon, Season 2 is among the 10 most-watched seasons of any series on the service. The premiere episodes more than doubled Season 1’s viewership within three days of launching.

Season 3 received the green light before the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Production on Season 3 will not begin until after labor negotiations with those unions have been resolved, so it’s unclear for the moment when audiences can expect Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah to return to Cousins Beach once more. There was about a year between the releases of the first two seasons.

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer.

Season 2 of is led by showrunners Jenny Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip. The series is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.



The second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is now streaming on Prime Video, with new episodes weekly until the season finale on August 18.