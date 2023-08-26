‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Launches An OnlyFans Subscription Site

Skip to main content
Drea de Matteo OnlyFans

One of the classic lines in HBO’s “The Sopranos” was, “A Don doesn’t wear shorts.”

Now, one of the show’s characters is taking that advice a step further. Drea de Matteo, who played Adriana, Christopher Moltisanti’s girlfriend on the series, has launched an OnlyFans site. For $15 per month, subscribers can see candid shots of the 51-year-old actress in uncensored poses.

The subscription-based service was first started in 2016 but quickly gained notoriety as a place people could view NSFW content. Celebrities who have embraced the platform include Denise Richards, Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Tyga, and Chris Brown.

De Matteo launched her profile with a photo that showed her completely nude, save for a pair of animal-print boots, smoking a cigarette while sitting on a bed.

The new venture was announced on de Matteo’s Instagram Story on Thursday, where she revealed that her OnlyFans was live.

De Matteo played Adriana the first five seasons of The Sopranos. After Adriana became an informant for the FBI, Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) ordered her killed. Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt) murdered her in a memorable episode, but de Matteo returned for two episodes in season 6. She won an Emmy for the role in 2004.

After The Sopranos, de Matteo appeared on TV’s “Desperate Housewives” and “Sons of Anarchy,” among others.

