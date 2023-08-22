Stand-Up Dramedy ‘The Road Dog’ Starring Doug Stanhope Acquired By Freestyle Digital Media 

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has locked down rights to The Road Dog, a dramatic comedy set in the world of stand-up that stars veteran comic Doug Stanhope (The Man Show). The film will enjoy a week-long theatrical engagement at Pickwick Theatre in the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge from September 1-7 and become available across North America on digital October 6th.

Immediately following the evening shows on both Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2, Stanhope and newcomer co-star Des Mulrooney will be present for Q&As with the filmmakers. Tickets can be purchased now.

Co-written, directed and produced by Greg Glienna, whose 1992 indie Meet the Parents served as the basis for the same-name Uni comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, The Road Dog tells the story of aging, alcoholic comedian Jimmy Quinn (Stanhope), a veteran of stand-up comedy’s glory days. When his long-estranged son, David (Mulrooney), also an aspiring comedian, seeks him out, Jimmy offers to take him on the road and show him the ropes. They begin to grow close, but tensions rise due to Jimmy’s self-destructive behavior. Ultimately, Jimmy must decide what he values most.

The Road Dog was co-written by Tony Boswell, who produced the film alongside Glienna, Kamron Leal, Yasuein Paradise, Stanhope, and Brian Hennigan. Pic’s ensemble also includes Khrystyne Haje (Law & Order), Tim Kazurinsky (Police Academy films), Greg Fitzsimmons (Crashing), and Calvin Evans (Chicago P.D.). The film’s deal was negotiated between Freestyle Digital Media, Glienna and his CEM Productions.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Freestyle Digital Media on the release of THE ROAD DOG,” Glienna told Deadline. “Our mission at CEM Productions is to bring great scripts to life, with relatable human stories and no characters in spandex!”

View the trailer for The Road Dog above.