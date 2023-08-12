‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’ Season 4: Bravo Reveals Release Date, Cast Photos & Trailer Featuring Mary Cosby’s Return

Things got a little chilly at Bravo with the trailer drop of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 4. The network revealed that the show will be premiering on Tuesday, September 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with episodes available the next day on Peacock. Watch a preview of the new season in the video posted above.

Returning for another season of drama are Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose. Angie Katsanevas was bumped up to a full-time cast member and Monica Garcia joins the show. OG housewife Mary Cosby returns to the mix in a “friend of” role after stepping away from the show last season.

Cosby is famously known for having a strong sense of smell having a feud with former housewife Jen Shah after the former told the latter she smelled like a hospital. Fans may remember Shah took offense to this as she had been visiting a family member that was gravely ill. In the new season, Cosby’s sense of smell comes back pointing out on the trialer that “somebody farted.” Cosby’s friendship with Meredith is as strong as ever, but she struggles to find her footing with the other ladies as she navigates old wounds and potential new friendships within the group.

Mary Cosby Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

After an icy season, Lisa Barlow is making amends with Meredith, one of her oldest friends, but they still have a long way to go. Lisa is forced to evaluate her new-wave Mormon lifestyle when her oldest son, Jack, is ready to leave the nest to find his place in the Mormon church and starts exploring the traditional elements of the religion. While Lisa enjoys the finer things in life, her luxuries and expensive taste rub some of the women the wrong way, leading to a confrontation with newest housewife Monica.

Lisa Barlow Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Monica Garcia is introduced to the group through her friend Angie, but the women quickly realize they recognize her through another familiar face. An excommunicated ex-Mormon, Monica is raising her four children on her own and running her baby products business. To add to her plate, she’s also dealing with divorcing her husband for the second time and navigating a volatile relationship with her mother. Blunt, opinionated and never afraid to speak her mind, Monica has no problem saying what she’s thinking, even if it lands her in hot water with the other women.

Monica Garcia Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Thriving after the success of her book, Heather Gay earned a spot on the New York Times bestseller’s list and bought a new house for her family. After publicly denouncing the Mormon church, her daughters are struggling with the fallout in the Salt Lake City community. Heather and Lisa finally find some common ground and “Bad Weather” makes strides to rebuild their trust in one another, but their relationship is far from fully repaired.

Heather Gay Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

From friend to housewife, Angie Katsanevas owns and operates multiple hair salons around Salt Lake City with her husband, Shawn. When rumors begin to swirl about their marriage, Angie looks to find the culprit before the hearsay can do any damage to their family. Lisa loyally stands by her side as Angie navigates the group’s tumultuous and ever-changing dynamics.

Angie Katsanevas Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Meredith Marks continues to expand her successful jewelry line and donate her time toward charitable causes close to her heart. At home, the kids are thriving and her marriage with Seth is stronger than ever as the pair start a podcast to share advice and anecdotes. Tensions with the women explode when Meredith is accused of dropping bombshells without getting her hands dirty … yet again.

Meredith Marks Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

Whitney Rose focuses her energy on launching a new luxury jewelry line that highlights spirituality and healing. As Justin heads back to work and Whitney dives into the launch of her new brand, the couple struggles to find a balance between life as CEOs and caretakers for their children. Whitney and Heather work on forgiveness and trust, but her relationship with Meredith strays beyond repair after an accusation that rubs Meredith the wrong way.