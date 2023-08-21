‘The Outsiders’ Musical Sets Broadway Opening For Spring 2024

The musical adaptation of the S.E. Hinton’s classic 1967 teen novel (and Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film) The Outsiders will begin Broadway previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Saturday, March 16, 2024 ahead of a Thursday, April 11, 2024 opening night, producers announced today.

The production recently announced that Angelina Jolie had signed on as a lead producer of the Broadway staging. She was among the producers announcing the opening date today, along with The Araca Group, American Zoetrope, Olympus Theatricals, and Sue Gilad & Larry Rogowsky.

Casting will be announced at a later date. Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 1.

The musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine. Danya Taymor directs.

Set in Tulsa, Oklahoma 1967, The Outsiders chronicles the lives of teens Ponyboy Curtis, Johnny Cade and their chosen family of ‘outsiders’ in a tale of the haves and have nots.

Co-producers of the Broadway production include The Shubert Organization, Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures, Sony Masterworks, James L. Nederlander, John Gore Organization, Betsy Dollinger, Tima Productions (LaChanze & Marylee Fairbanks), Playhouse Square, Geffen Playhouse/Howard Tenenbaum/Linda B. Rubin Prods, Stephen Lindsay & Brett Sirota, Jennifer & Jonathan Allan Soros, Tanninger Entertainment, Tamlyn Shusterman, ATx Random, Paul Liljenquist, Bob & Claire Patterson, Scott Stanton & Carrie Clark, Wendy Gillespie/Karen Tanz, Sue Marks, Indelible InK, Green Leaf Partnership, Belle Productions, Michael & Elizabeth Venuti, Deborah & Dave Smith, Mike & Molly Schroeder, Chas & Jen Grossman, Margot Astrachan, Rose Maxi, Toni R. Israel, and Cornice Productions.

The world premiere of The Outsiders was produced by La Jolla Playhouse in March 2023.