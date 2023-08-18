Freestyle Digital Media Acquires Coming-Of-Age Drama ‘The Other Kids’; ‘Uncharitable’ Doc Unveils Trailer – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Freestyle Digital Media has nabbed VOD rights to the hybrid fiction/non-fiction coming-of-age drama The Other Kids from writer-director Chris Brown, slating it for release September 19th.

Pic is billed as a raw, intimate look into the struggles of teenagers on the verge of high school graduation, following six as they struggle through their final days of school in the small Gold Rush town of Sonora, California. The cast includes Isaac Sanchez, Torq Stewart, Kai Kellerman, Sienna Lampi, Savannah Bailey, Joe McGee, Natasha Lombardi, and Hunter Gilmore. Darren Dean, Brad Marshland, and Jonathan Sanford served as producers

The deal was negotiated between Freestyle and indie sales rep and distribution consultant, Liz Manashil. View a trailer for The Other Kids below.

***

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has a new trailer for Uncharitable, a documentary based on the book and TED talk by AIDS Rides and Breast Cancer Walk founder Dan Pallotta, which hits theaters September 22nd. Directed and produced by Stephen Gyllenhaal, the film looks to broaden thinking with regard to how charities function.

After three of the most dynamic and successful U.S. charities were shut down by conservative watchdogs, destroying lives and cutting off precious resources, many of the top influencers in the field knew something had to be done to overhaul the nonprofit sector. Beginning with Pallotta, whose Ted Talk on the subject has inspired top philanthropists and changemakers, the feature doc exposes the dark side of philanthropy and introduces a radical new way of giving. In an emotional call to action, Uncharitable demands that charities be freed from traditional sackcloth-and-ashes constraints, so that they can truly change the world.

In addition to Pallotta, the film features interviews with TED CEO Chris Anderson, Steve Nardizzi (Former CEO and Co-Founder, Wounded Warrior Project), Darren Walker (President, the Ford Foundation), Edward Norton (Actor, Crowdrise Founder) and more. Check out the trailer below.