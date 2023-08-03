‘The Office’ Star Leslie David Baker, Aka ‘Stanley Hudson’, Abandons Kickstarter Quest For Spin-Off

Leslie David Baker, part of the ensemble that kept people laughing on the long-running comedy hit “The Office,” is giving up plans to launch a spin-off series featuring his character, Stanley Howard.

Baker is returning the money he raised from a failed Kickstarter campaign aimed at launching a “Stanley” spin-off. Baker played the role of the grumpy and disgruntled paper salesman, Stanley Hudson, in all nine seasons of NBC’s popular sitcom.

In 2020, the actor went viral for launching a Kickstarter campaign aimed at creating a spin-off of “The Office” centered on Stanley. The project raised $110,000, but never got off the ground because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now the dual writers and actors strikes.

Baker issued the following statement on Instagram: