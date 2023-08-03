‘The Notebook’ Stage Musical Sets Spring Broadway Opening

A new stage musical adaptation of the Nicholas Sparks novel The Notebook will arrive on Broadway this spring, with music and lyrics by multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright and This Is Us writer/producer Bekah Brunstetter, producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch announced today.

Previews will begin at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, ahead of a Thursday, March 14 opening night.

The production will be directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Rent) and Schele Williams (Aida, The Wiz), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

Casting will be announced at a later date.

The novel, which chronicles the lifelong romance of couple Allie and Noah, was published in 1996 and has since sold millions of copies. A hit 2004 film adaptation, directed by Nick Cassavetes and written by Jeremy Leven and Jan Sardi, starred Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

The musical adaptation premiered at Chicago Shakespeare Theater in the fall of 2022.

The Broadway staging will feature scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair and wig design by Mia Neal. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko.

Michaelson has recorded nine studio albums, and released two platinum singles “The Way I Am” and “Girls Chase Boys.” Her original songs have been featured in a number of TV series and feature films, incluing her Emmy-nominated “Build It Up” from Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere. She also scored Hulu’s Tiny Beautiful Things, and she was the executive music producer for Slumberkins for AppleTV+, creating all new original songs for the series.

Michaelson made her on-stage Broadway debut as Sonya in Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 in 2017.

Brunstetter was a supervising producer and writer on NBC’s This Is Us, and her plays have been produced at such theaters as Manhattan Theatre Club, South Coast Repertory, Atlantic Theater Company, The Old Globe and Olney Theatre. She was also a writer and producer on the Netflix series Maid.