Sony Pictures Classics To Revive ‘The Miracle Club’ Theatrical Rollout, Give Audiences Another Crack At Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Laura Linney-Starrer

The Miracle Club will move back into 200-300 movie theaters nationwide August 18 for the rest of the summer due to an “overwhelmingly positive response” from audiences that the distributor said translated into a demand for additional playdates.

The film by Irish director Thaddeus O’Sullivan with a starry ensemble cast opened July 14, the week before Barbie and Oppenheimer debuted, on 678 screens (to $688k). The screen count was down to 65 last weekend and will dip again this coming, before jumping back up.

The Miracle Club, which world-premiered at Tribeca in June, now has a cume of $1.729 million. It’s 84% Certified Fresh with audiences on Rotten Tomatoes and has strong word of mouth. Deadline’s review called it “a treat in store for older adult audiences.” However, Barbie and Oppenheimer have been unique blockbusters in many ways, including their crossover appeal with arthouse/adult audiences, where distributors were already fighting for screens.

Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates, Laura Linney and Agnes O’Casey star as lifelong friends in 1967 in a small community outside Dublin. They have a dream – to win a church talent competition that will send them on a pilgrimage to the sacred French town of Lourdes, which drawn millions of visitors each year. The dream comes true, but along the way old wounds are reopened, forcing the women to confront their pasts even as they travel in search of a miracle. Stephen Rhea and Michael Collins also star.

“The film first opened in 600+ theaters nationwide on July 14, 2023 and due to the overwhelmingly positive response it has received from audiences, theaters have seen a demand for additional playdates,” SPC said.

The Miracle Club is based on a story by Jimmy Smallhorne, with a screenplay by Smallhorne, Timothy Prager and Joshua D. Maurer.