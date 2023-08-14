‘The Masked Singer’ Gets New Premiere Date On Fox

Fox has moved up the Season 10 premiere date for The Masked Singer to 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, Sunday, September 10, immediately following the NFL Double Header. Initially scheduled to debut on September 27, the competition series will take two weeks off, then return on that date for its official time period slot from 8-9 PM ET/PT/ for the remainder of the season.

In the 2022-23 broadcast season, The Masked Singer averaged a 0.9 Live +7 Day rating among Adults 18-49 and 6.9 million multiplatform viewers, marking Fox’s largest unscripted cross-platform audience. It has ranked as Fall’s #1 unscripted series for four consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022).

Fox is promising “one of the biggest, can’t-miss unmaskings in the show’s history” in the premiere episode, which also will feature the return of celebrity alums from past seasons, including Michelle Williams and Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone and Bow Wow, Victor Oladipo and Barry Zito), who will pair up for all-new and unmasked duet performances.

Season 10 will feature 16 total celebrity singers, with news costumes including “Donut,” “Anteater,” “Hawk,” “Hibiscus,” and a life-size “S’More”.

The anniversary season will introduce all-new themed episodes, including “Trolls Night,” ahead of the much-anticipated November release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls Band Together, a special “Harry Potter Night” episode airing the week of Halloween, and an episode celebrating the music of Elton John. Other themes include: “NFL Night,” “One Hit Wonders,” “Disco,” “2000s Night,” “I Wanna Rock” and “Soundtrack of My Life.”

Nick Cannon hosts, alongside panelists Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke.

Based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp. The Masked Singer is produced by Fox Alternative Entertainment. James Breen, Craig Plestis, and Cannon serve as executive producers. Breen serves as showrunner.