‘The Marvels’ Director On Superhero Movie Fatigue & Why Her Film Is Different

Nia DaCosta is the director of The Marvels and is opening up about superhero movie fatigue and why her film is different from the rest.

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to build in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, things have seemingly slowed down in the superhero world. A Marvel film is not a guarantee of a box office hit anymore which has many questioning if superhero fatigue is real, something that DaCosta acknowledges.

“I think superhero fatigue absolutely exists,” DaCosta told Total Film magazine in their latest issue.

DaCosta was tasked with directing the Captain Marvel sequel that brings Brie Larson back to form a trio alongside Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau. The director of films like Little Woods and Candyman explained how The Marvels differentiates itself from the rest of the MCU movies.

“The biggest difference from the other MCU movies to date is that it’s really wacky and silly,” DaCosta said. “The worlds we go to in this movie are worlds, unlike others you’ve seen in the MCU. Bright worlds that you haven’t seen before.”

Executive producer Mary Livanos also mentioned that this team-up was something unexpected for a Marvel film.

“The Avengers movies are these epic conclusions to chapters of storytelling, whereas this is a team-up within the narrative that we didn’t necessarily expect for Marvel,” Livanos explained. “Usually, you wait for characters to show up all together in Avengers movies. We were excited to design a team-up featuring characters that women from all walks of life could relate to.”

The Marvels opens in theaters on November 10.