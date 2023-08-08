‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Bandleader Louis Cato Readies ‘Reflections’ Record

Louis Cato, who took over from Jon Batiste as bandleader for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is getting to drop his sophomore record.

Cato is releasing Reflections on August 11.

Cato has been with the CBS late-night show since its inception and took over from Batiste at the start of its eighth season, after filling in last summer.

Colbert called him “very humble”.

“He’s a musical genius. He can play basically every instrument over there. Give him an afternoon, he’ll learn how to play Mozart on a shoehorn,” the late-night host.

Reflections, which features the eponymous title track (see below), was recorded at Sugar Mountain Studios in Brooklyn, New York and was engineered by Jack DeBoe, who produced the record with Cato.

Cato studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and has played with the likes of John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White and Bobby McFerrin.

He released his first solo record, Starting Now, in 2016.

Cato is repped by manager and creative producer Sam Goldberg and Jake Levy at Levy Law.