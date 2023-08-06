‘The Incredible Hulk’ Director On The Scrapped Sequel Plans: “There Was A Lot Of Good Stuff We Were Planning”

Director Louis Leterrier is opening up about the scrapped sequel plans to the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. The Marvel film had an ambitious path forward and the filmmaker is talking about what was in store in the followup superhero movie.

“Yeah there was like a whole sequel,” Leterrier told ComicBook in a recent interview. “There was like Grey Hulk, Red Hulks – there was a lot of good stuff that we were planning.”

Edward Norton played the titular character in the film Leterrier directed. Marvel went in a completely different direction with Hulk casting Mark Ruffalo as the new Bruce Banner making his debut in 2012’s The Avengers.

“Hulk is a complex character within the Marvel Universe,” Leterrier added. “You want the primeval Hulk… the rage Hulk. And then when you go Grey Hulk and Smart Hulk you lose that a little bit and you get a little bit more kiddish with it.”

Ruffalo went on to play Hulk in all of the subsequent MCU films like Iron Man 3, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, just to name a few. Bruce Banner also made an appearance on the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Although the character of Hulk lived on, Leterrier says that it’s “far from” the character he was building with his film.

“That was the fun of where I was in my movie, with the access to consciousness and all that stuff. That was really fun. And that’s what I was aiming to do. But take my time with it. Because there’s so many characters they want it all fast [laughs]. I like She-Hulk, but then you know, yoga between Hulk and… I was like ‘Okay! yeah, we’re very far from my Hulk,'” he said.