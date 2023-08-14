Jessica Chastain Proposes ‘The Help’ Sequel Centered Around Celia Foote & Octavia Spencer’s Minny Jackson

Jessica Chastain has an idea for a sequel to The Help that would include reprising her role of Celia Foote and Octavia Spencer’s role of Minny Jackson.

The 2011 film by Tate Taylor was based on the book by Kathryn Stockett about an aspiring young white journalist who writes a book from the point of view of two Black maids and the racism they experience working for white families.

In the film, Celia befriends her maid Minny as they both care for each other amid tumultuous marriages. Chastain opened up to EW’s The Awardist podcast about what she would like to see in a potential sequel.

“You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote. I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened,” Chastain said. “You know they ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly.”

Spencer won an Oscar in 2012 for her role of Minny Jackson winning in the Best Supporting Actress category, for which Chastain was also nominated. The cast of the film also included Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Allison Janney, Anna Camp and Bryce Dallas Howard, to name a few.

“A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot. Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character and I didn’t really get to mine that much material, because I was a supporting part of that story. That’s a character I wish I could revisit,” Chastain added.