‘The Golden Bachelor’ & ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 9 Get ABC Premiere Dates

The Bachelor franchise is taking over Thursday nights on ABC this fall.

Its latest series, The Golden Bachelor, will premiere on at 8 p.m. September 28, followed by Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise at 9 p.m.

In addition to the premiere date news, ABC also released a new promo for The Golden Bachelor, featuring the first lead Gerry Turner. In the teaser, Turner sits with his daughters and one of his granddaughters discussing what he’s expecting out of this dating process. In turn, they also share their biggest piece of advice for dating in 2023.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, The Golden Bachelor follows one hopeless romantic given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. In the end, will our golden man turn the page to start a new chapter with the woman of his dreams?

As for Bachelor in Paradise, there’s no news yet on who will be hitting the shores of Mexico to find love. Last week, during Charity Lawson’s The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, it was revealed that her contestant Brayden Bowers will be joining Paradise (and he’ll be getting cozy with Kat Izzo from Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor).

The franchise news comes ahead of the Season 20 finale of The Bachelorette Monday night on ABC, when Charity Lawson will presumably find her happily ever after.

