‘The Gilded Age’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date At HBO; Trailer & First-Look Photos Unveiled

Eight new episodes of HBO’s The Gilded Age will be released on Sunday, October 29 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series is set during the titular Gilden Age in America, a period of immense economic change, of great conflict between the old ways and brand new systems and of huge fortunes made and lost.

Season 2 of The Gilded Age begins on Easter morning 1883, with the news that Bertha Russell’s (Carrie Coon) bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. Throughout the season, Bertha challenges Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) and the old system and works to not only gain a foothold in Society but to potentially take a leading role in it.

George Russell (Morgan Spector) takes on his own battle with a growing union at his steel plant in Pittsburgh. In the Brook House, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) continues her journey to find her way in the world secretly teaching at a girls’ school while much to everyone’s surprise Ada (Cynthia Nixon) begins a new courtship. Of course, Agnes (Christine Baranski) approves of none of it.

In Brooklyn, the Scott family begins to heal from a shocking discovery, and Peggy (Denée Benton) taps into her activist spirit through her work with T. Thomas Fortune at the NY Globe.

Julian Fellowes serves as the period drama’s creator/writer/executive producer. Bob Greenblatt, Gareth Neame, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and David Crockett also EP alongside director, Michael Engler; writer Sonja Warfield. The Gilded Age is a co-production between HBO and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

More first-look images can be found below.