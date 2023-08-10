‘The Fall Of The House Of Usher’ Gets Premiere Date On Netflix; First-Look Photos

Bruce Greenwood in 'The Fall of The House of Usher'

Netflix has slated Thursday, October 12, for the premiere of The Fall of the House of Usher, its eight-episode limited series from Mike Flanagan based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe. The streamer also released some of the first images of the series, which you can see above and below.

Starring Bruce Greenwood, who replaced Frank Langella as the lead back in April 2022 after Langella was fired following a misconduct investigation, the series is described as an epic tale of greed, horror and tragedy. Poe’s short story The Fall of the House of Usher, which serves as the basis for the show, features themes of madness, family, isolation and identity.

It’s been a long road for the series, which was halfway through production when Langella was fired and his scenes had to be reshot.

In Netflix’s The Fall of the House of Usher, ruthless siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into an empire of wealth, privilege and power. But past secrets come to light when the heirs to the Usher dynasty start dying at the hands of a mysterious woman from their youth.

The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Michael Trucco, T’Nia Miller, Paola Nuñez, Henry Thomas, Kyleigh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Rahul Kohli, Kate Siegel, Sauriyan Sapkota, Zach Gilford, Willa Fitzgerald, Katie Parker, Malcolm Goodwin, Crystal Balint, Aya Furukawa, Daniel Jun, Matt Biedel, Ruth Codd, Annabeth Gish, Igby Rigney and Robert Longstreet.

Flanagan created and serves as director with Michael Fimognari. Intrepid Pictures’ Trevor Macy and Flanagan executive produce with Emmy Grinwis and Fimognari.

