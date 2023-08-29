‘The Equalizer 3’ Review: Denzel Washington’s Charm Battles Scripted Lulls In Antoine Fuqua Action Thriller

Returning for the third installment in the gritty action saga, The Equalizer 3 aims to deepen the mysterious world of Robert McCall. With Denzel Washington’s undeniable charm at its helm and Antione Fuqua’s seasoned direction, the film promises a continuation of its intense street-justice narrative. Yet, does it deliver the high-octane thrills we’ve come to expect, or does it falter under the weight of its own legacy? In addition to Washington, the film also stars Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea, Andrea Scarduzio, and Remo Girone. Richard Wenk returns as screenwriter.

The film starts with one of the bloodiest intro scenes, beginning with Robert McCall (Washington) captured by thugs. They don’t stand a chance, though, as McCall delivers his famed countdown smackdown, and just like that, the bad guys are rendered useless. After the encounter, he ends up in the small Italian town of Altomonte to recover. He stays with the local doctor, Enzo (Remo Girone). He then calls the CIA to deliver a tip about his previous misadventures to CIA agent Emma Collins (Fanning), who traces the call to Robert’s location to pinpoint where the information is coming from.

A biker gang run by mob brothers from Naples, Vincent (Scarduzio) and Marco (Andrea Dodero), collect tribute from the poor working class and terrorize Naples and surrounding areas. One day, Robert witnesses one of these collection raids where the owner of the local fish market gets beaten to a pulp by Marco. Seeing these transgressions take place, the former CIA assassin wonders if he should continue his avenging angel streak or retire. After the mob begins damaging local businesses, he decides that Altomonte is a place he wants to stay and keep safe–by any means necessary.

Richard Wenk’s scriptwriting, much like its predecessors, presents a fast-paced first act that sets the tone, but then, as if adhering to an unwritten law, the second act feels more like a prolonged intermission. In The Equalizer 3, the audience is left trailing behind Robert, who is caught in an endless loop of contemplative strolls and small talk with locals. There’s an attempt to delve into themes of redemption, but it contains little nuance to impact the protagonist’s story arc. That said, there is a reward for those patient enough to get to the third act. Fuqua, proving yet again why he’s a master of the action genre, delivers action sequences that are meticulously choreographed, bloodier, and more visceral than the previous films. The heightened brutality adds an element of surprise, injecting the film with a much-needed adrenaline rush.

With his characteristic charm, Washington almost makes the viewer forget the drag. He’s sharper, wittier, and has embraced a newfound cynicism that provides knee-slapping laughs. Whatever this evolution is, it’s refreshing, adding a layer to Robert’s character that was somewhat absent in the previous outings. However, Dakota Fanning’s inclusion as Emma seems more obligatory than organic. While her character holds promise and possesses a key plot revelation, it surfaces too late in the narrative, thus diminishing any impact. It’s a missed opportunity, reducing Emma to a mere check in the box rather than a pivotal character that adds to the story.

The film fits into what is best described as ‘Dad movies’ – films you’d happily take your father to with the confidence that Washington’s presence will win him over. Despite its narrative pitfalls, between Washington’s effortless charm and the brilliantly executed action sequences, there’s an undeniable allure to this film for fans of the genre. It stands as a testament to the combined prowess of the actor and director, drawing audiences into a world where justice, no matter how delayed, will eventually find its mark.

Title: The Equalizer 3

Distributor: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Release date: September 1st

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Screenwriters: Richard Wenk, Michael Sloan, and Richard Lindheim

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea

Rating: R

Running time: 1 hr 49 min