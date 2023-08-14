‘The Chi’ Season 6 Scores Showtime Series’ Most-Watched Premiere To Date

EXCLUSIVE: Audiences appeared eager for the return of Showtime’s The Chi.

The drama series saw a 65% surge in streaming viewership on Paramount+ with the debut of the first eight episodes of Season 6 on August 4.

In the first seven days, the Season 6 premiere drew more than 1.8M viewers, according to Paramount Global. That makes it the most-watched season premiere of The Chi to date.

“The Chi’s record-breaking performance validates our decision to integrate our streaming services with the new Paramount+ with Showtime,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, SHOWTIME/MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks. “Exceptionally created by Lena Waithe, The Chi embodies the best of Showtime with rich characters and compelling, layered storytelling that keeps viewers coming back for more.”

Added Domenic DiMeglio, EVP and chief marketing officer, Paramount Streaming: “As the first new season of a Showtime scripted series to premiere on Paramount+, The Chi broke out with its largest premiere audience ever, showcasing the power of our new Paramount+ with Showtime plan. It gives all of us great pleasure to be able to continue to engage the loyal audience that this incredible show has built over the years while at the same time being able to introduce it to new audiences as part of Paramount+.”

With the integration of Showtime and Paramount+, The Chi is following a split release strategy. Episodes began debuting on Paramount+ on August 4, and new episodes will be available each Friday. The new episode subsequently airs on Showtime each Sunday, beginning with the premiere August 6.

Season 6 is made up of 16 episodes, the second half of which will air at a later date that has not yet been announced.

Created and executive produced by Lena Waithe and her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Common (Selma), The Chi is a coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption. It’s from 20th Television.

Here’s the logline for Season 6: Big dreams are finally realized but at a cost and everyone will be tested in unimaginable ways as they calculate the risks and rewards of their next big move. Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his insatiable drive to expand Smokey’s and a new perilous partnership, while Kiesha finally races toward a rewarding new career. Douda (Curtiss Cook) deals with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) bold declaration of love for both his new girlfriend and his beloved community will impact his political ambitions. Happily married Jada (Yolonda Ross) mentors Emmett and her besties as they navigate relationships. Kevin (Alex Hibbert) is becoming a brilliant master gamer but struggles with the youthful pitfalls of early independence. Jake (Michael V. Epps) launches a new business, and Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) falls for an older woman while questioning his faith.

Season 6 cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis are among the guest stars for the new season.